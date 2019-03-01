Arsenal 'Invincible' Urges Gunners to Sign Denis Suarez on a Permanent Deal During the Summer

By 90Min
March 01, 2019

Former Arsenal midfielder Robert Pires has urged the club to make a permanent move for midfielder Denis Suarez 'as soon as possible', as he believes he could star for the club once he reaches his full potential. 

Suarez joined on loan in January after a difficult first half of the season with Barcelona, and has shown his ability in brief flashes in his five substitute appearances under Unai Emery so far.

While the 25-year-old has taken his time to hit the ground running, however, Pires believes the time is right to move to secure his signature on a permanent basis. 

Arsenal are yet to see Suarez’s full potential and they should look to make the deal permanent as soon as possible," said Pires, via the Star. “He was fantastic at Villarreal and I have full faith he will be able to replicate the same form he showed whilst at the Spanish club, if given the chance.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

“He fits the mould of the type of player that Arsenal look for with our style of football. He’s excellent at dribbling, has superb vision and his overall technique is top class.

“He’s spent a lot of time working with Iniesta which has improved his game massively and they’re very similar in their styles of play."

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

It's expected that Arsenal will move for him once again in the summer, with budget restraints being the reason they couldn't do so in the January window, but that could change depending on his performances throughout the remainder of the season. 

