Ian Wright Singles Out Spurs' Key Man to Watch in Saturday's Crucial North London Derby

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright has spoken out about the north London derby ahead of Tottenham vs Arsenal this weekend, saying that limiting the service to striker Harry Kane will be key if the Gunners are to move within a point of their famous rivals.

The gap between the clubs sat at ten points a little over a week ago but now sits at four thanks to Tottenham's back-to-back defeats to Burnley and Chelsea, and will be cut further if Wright's former side can emerge victorious over Pochettino's men for a second time this season.

And Wright, speaking on behalf of TAG Heuer, Official Timekeeper of the Premier League to promote the TAG Heuer Pressure Test, insisted that despite recent form, Tottenham are a better side with Kane back in the team - and cutting the service to him will be key to any success they might have.

"Son will know that Spurs are better with Harry in the team” he said. “You can’t stop him but you can try and limit the service to him from the midfield. Xhaka and Torreira or Guendouzi will be vital in how Arsenal keep the ball and break-up play.”





Having scored five goals in ten matches against Tottenham over the course of his illustrious playing career, Wright knows a thing or two about a north London derby, and said that the passionate nature of the rivalry means it 'defines' both clubs.





“The derby day fixture is all you think about. Everywhere you go the fans remind you to get three points," he added. "The north London derby is all consuming but it is the best feeling in the world. Home or away it is brilliant. It is so loud – whether it's boos or cheers.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

"You can feel it’s a big game before you’ve even arrived at the stadium. It’s tense and very nervy – those first few minutes are crucial in getting the team to feel settled. I miss it. The rivalry is unmatched and, in many ways, defines both clubs. I loved the pressure of the derby. Every player feels pressure.”