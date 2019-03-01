Jorginho Accepts Criticism From Chelsea Fans But Vows to Prove His Doubters Wrong

By 90Min
March 01, 2019

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has accepted that fans have a right to criticise him when he performs badly, but insists he can win his critics over with a series of good performances.

Maurizio Sarri brought Jorginho from Napoli to Stamford Bridge during the summer, and the Italian has been a vital part of Sarri's attempts to instil his methods on the Chelsea squad. However, many fans have grown frustrated with Jorginho, even booing the midfielder at times, as they feel his lack of creativity is becoming a problem for the team.

Speaking to ESPN Brazil, Jorginho confessed that he is aware of the criticism, but does not let the fans' negativity impact him. 

He said: "With technology, we see everything [said about us] -- and very quickly. The important thing is to know how to deal with the situation.


"I am calm because fans are like that: when you don't win, they complain. They have the right to complain, but I remained calm. I will continue to do my job and, without doubt, I believe I can show my worth and change their minds."

Clive Rose/GettyImages

The 27-year-old is always heavily involved in matches, using his composure and passing skills to help Chelsea control possession. However, he is yet to register an assist for the Blues, which has left many supporters wanting more from the Italian.

His role in the side has been the subject of much debate, as his inclusion in the team has seen N'Golo Kante move into a more advanced position. Chelsea have regularly looked disorganised in defence, leading to calls for Sarri to switch Jorginho and Kante's roles in the team.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

Jorginho was one of many Chelsea players to impress against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final defeat on Sunday, although it was his missed penalty which gifted City the advantage in the penalty shootout.

The Italian insisted that he did not dwell on his missed effort, saying: "Not winning affected me, not fans' criticism. I was down because we really wanted to win this final."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message