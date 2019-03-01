Leaked Messages Appear to Contradict Agent's Claim That Cardiff 'Abandoned' Emiliano Sala to Flight

By 90Min
March 01, 2019

A series of leaked messages allegedly show Emiliano Sala rejected Cardiff City's offer of a commercial flight in favour of arranging his own flight.

The plane carrying Sala ultimately crashed on his way to join up with his new teammates in January, with the Argentine's body being recovered from the wreckage several days later.

The agent involved in the deal, Willie McKay, told the BBC that Cardiff had abandoned the former Nantes striker and forced him to arrange his own travel to the club. However, screenshots obtained by Ouest France reportedly show Cardiff's liaison officer offering a commercial flight to Sala. 

The messages allegedly show Cardiff's representative sharing the details of a flight from Paris to Cardiff, but Sala rejected the offer and insisted McKay had already arranged a plane.

Sala said: "Amigo. It's good. Willie McKay called me. I have a flight going to Nantes tomorrow and returning to Cardiff on Monday night."

This goes against McKay's previous claims that Cardiff did not help Sala. McKay claimed: "[Sala] was abandoned in a hotel more or less to do his travel arrangements himself. Nobody in Cardiff seemed to be doing anything. It was a bit embarrassing for Cardiff.

"They buy a player for £15m and then leave him in a hotel by himself to go on the computer and look for a flight - I think Cardiff let themselves down badly. The way they've acted so far, they've been a disgrace."

However, Cardiff have always strongly rejected these allegations, instead stating: "Our club was in the process of organising a commercial flight for Mr Sala until this offer was declined owing to separate arrangements being made - the planning and specifics of which Cardiff was not privy to.

ROMAIN LAFABREGUE/GettyImages

"Cardiff has serious concerns over the potential unlawfulness of the journey following information that has been released. Clearly more answers as to the details surrounding this terrible tragedy are required."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message