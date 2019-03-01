Manchester United vs Southampton: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Best Available Red Devils Lineup

Manchester United welcome Southampton to Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon as they continue to hunt down a top four Premier League finish.

The hosts go in to the fixture off the back of a comfortable 3-1 victory at Crystal Palace in midweek, a game which saw Romelu Lukaku bag a double before Ashley Young sealed the result. The Red Devils are heavily depleted by injuries right now, yet Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could still field a dangerous team when the Saints come to visit.

Here's a look at how they may line up for the clash.

Goalkeeper & Defenders

David de Gea (GK) - The Spaniard's future at Old Trafford has been in doubt all season and this looks to have impacted his form between the sticks. De Gea has already conceded eight more goals this term than he did last time around. However, he remains a firm fixture in this United side.





Ashley Young (RB) - The former winger looks fully adjusted to his role in defence, offering consistency and drive in equal measure. This change of position has not altered his ability going forward, though, with his goal at Selhurst Park demonstrating a continued attacking prowess.

Victor Lindelof (CB) - The Swede came in for heavy criticism during the early stages of this campaign. He was caught out on numerous occasions as United made a sluggish start to the season, yet now looks solid in the heart of defence.





Eric Bailly (CB) - Bailly offers greater mobility than counterpart Chris Smalling. This should prove valuable when trying to shackle the quicksilver Nathan Redmond, who is likely to be Southampton's main attacking outlet.

Luke Shaw (LB) - Lukaku recently hailed the young full-back as United's 'player of the season' after Shaw provided the assist for the Belgian's opener against Palace. Regardless of the team's fortunes, he has looked assured down the left flank and has consistently reached a high level of performance.

Midfielders

Fred (CM) - Injuries to Nemanja Matic and Ander Herrera have opened the door for the Brazilian to re-establish himself in central midfield. Unfortunately, he failed to impress last time out and is unlikely to retain his place once others become available.





Scott McTominay (CM) - Like Fred, the Scotland international has been drafted in by Solskjaer to cover the growing list of absentees. But whilst the former Shakhtar Donetsk man was sub-par, McTominay looked composed in possession and broke up many Palace attacks. His progress continues to encourage his manager and fans, alike.





Paul Pogba (CM) - A ghost for large periods of the season, Pogba is now rediscovering the form that drove France to World Cup glory in Russia. A change of management has had a marked effect as he is currently enjoying a rich vein of form. Nine goals since the sacking of Jose Mourinho stands testament to his growing influence in the team.

Forwards

Marcus Rashford (RW) - Anthony Martial recovered from a groin strain this week, but will likely be rested until Wednesday's trip to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. Rashford made his return to the pitch against the Eagles and will want more game-time before the testing encounter at the Parc des Princes.





Alexis Sanchez (LW) - Whilst those around him have raised their levels since Solskjaer's arrival, Alexis Sanchez continues to be a shadow of his former self. United fans have only been given glimpses of the form that saw the club go all out for his signature, with the Chilean appearing drained after arriving in Manchester.





Romelu Lukaku (ST) - The Belgian scored twice during the week, also linking well with his fellow forwards in a stirring display. With a reputation as a flat-track bully, Lukaku will be eyeing up more goals against a struggling Southampton side.