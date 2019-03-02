Man Utd 'Prepared' to Smash Club Record Transfer Fee as Jadon Sancho Pursuit Intensifies

Manchester United are prepared to smash their transfer record in order to pip Champions League rivals Paris Saint-Germain to the signing of Jadon Sancho.

The 18-year-old has caught the eye of Europe's top clubs after a sensational breakout season with Borussia Dortmund, scoring eight goals and bagging himself 10 assists in 24 Bundesliga appearances so far.



He's established himself as one of the first names on Lucien Favre's team sheet and has also gained international recognition thanks to his impressive performances, which has naturally grabbed the attention of many of Europe's top clubs.

Manchester United have been heavily linked with a move in recent weeks, and it's now claimed by The Mirror that the Red Devils are willing to pay a club record fee to bring Sancho to Old Trafford - but they could end up going head-to-head with their Champions League opponents PSG in order to get him.





United are rumoured to be lining up what would be the biggest transfer fee ever paid by a Premier League club, with Sancho's valuation currently over £100m - which would surpass the £89m United paid Juventus for Paul Pogba in 2016.





Sancho would also become the most expensive English player of all time - almost doubling the £53m his former club Manchester City paid Tottenham for the services of Kyle Walker in 2017.

Dortmund have remained adamant thus far that the winger isn't for sale and made moves to tie him down to a new contract earlier in the season - which now expires in 2022.

His incredible rise to prominence has failed to quell speculation that he'll move on though and with United's reported interest gathering significant momentum in recent weeks, it would take serious character from BVB to rebuff any advances should a bid of around £100m be lodged.