Man Utd 'Prepared' to Smash Club Record Transfer Fee as Jadon Sancho Pursuit Intensifies

By 90Min
March 02, 2019

Manchester United are prepared to smash their transfer record in order to pip Champions League rivals Paris Saint-Germain to the signing of Jadon Sancho.

The 18-year-old has caught the eye of Europe's top clubs after a sensational breakout season with Borussia Dortmund, scoring eight goals and bagging himself 10 assists in 24 Bundesliga appearances so far.

He's established himself as one of the first names on Lucien Favre's team sheet and has also gained international recognition thanks to his impressive performances, which has naturally grabbed the attention of many of Europe's top clubs.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Manchester United have been heavily linked with a move in recent weeks, and it's now claimed by The Mirror that the Red Devils are willing to pay a club record fee to bring Sancho to Old Trafford - but they could end up going head-to-head with their Champions League opponents PSG in order to get him.


United are rumoured to be lining up what would be the biggest transfer fee ever paid by a Premier League club, with Sancho's valuation currently over £100m - which would surpass the £89m United paid Juventus for Paul Pogba in 2016.


Sancho would also become the most expensive English player of all time - almost doubling the £53m his former club Manchester City paid Tottenham for the services of Kyle Walker in 2017.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Dortmund have remained adamant thus far that the winger isn't for sale and made moves to tie him down to a new contract earlier in the season - which now expires in 2022.

His incredible rise to prominence has failed to quell speculation that he'll move on though and with United's reported interest gathering significant momentum in recent weeks, it would take serious character from BVB to rebuff any advances should a bid of around £100m be lodged.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message