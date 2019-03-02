The Stat That Shows Just How Important David Silva Is to Title Chasing Manchester City

A Riyad Mahrez goal was just about enough to help Manchester City secure a 1-0 win over Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

It was City's 23rd win of the season in what has so far been another remarkable campaign for Pep Guardiola's men, but there was also a piece of history in the game. David Silva grabbed his fifth assist of the season, adding to his ever-growing tally of assists since his arrival at the club in 2010.

He's proven to be Mr. Reliable for City in recent seasons with many arguing he is becoming one of the best midfielders the Premier League has ever seen - and this stat from Opta shows he's now writing his name in the record books.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Man City’s David Silva has provided 80 Premier League assists - the joint-eighth best tally in the competition (level with David Beckham).



At the age of 33, Silva still has plenty of time to add to his assist tally with there being no signs of City's success slowing down any time soon. Next to catch on the list is his former City teammate James Milner who has 82 Premier League assists - well within his reach.

The Spaniard has had an illustrious career at the Etihad Stadium, winning three Premier League titles, an FA Cup and four League Cups. Silva is looking to add further to his trophy haul with City still in the race for the league title, as well as being in a good position to progress through to the quarter finals of the Champions League. They are also FA Cup quarter-finalists once more.



Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Time will soon tell how much Silva can win in a City shirt, although his status as one of the Premier League greats looks to be all but cemented after tying Beckham's tally of 80 assists.