The U.S. Women's National Team will wear the names of iconic and influential women on the back of their jerseys when the team faces England in Nashville, Tenn., on Saturday.

According to U.S. Soccer, each member of the team selected the name of a woman who has inspired them to wear on their jerseys in celebration of the SheBelieves theme. The names range from activists to Nobel Prize winners, artists and athletes from historic to contemporary times.

Alex Morgan will wear "Wambach" on the back of her jersey, while goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris will carry Cardi B's name on hers. McCall Zerboni opted to wear Mother Teresa's name, Christen Press will wear Sojourner Truth's and Becky Sauerbrunn is donning Ruth Bader Ginsburg's.

Serena Williams, Jennifer Lawrence, J.K Rowling, Doris Burke, Maya Angelou, Tina Fey and Carrie Underwood will also see their names on the field on Saturday.

The "SheBelieves" movement started in 2015 ahead of the FIFA Women's World Cup and was created with the goal of "encouraging the female leaders of tomorrow to chase their dreams."

USWNT will kickoff against England at 4:30 p.m. ET.