West Ham 2-0 Newcastle: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Hammers Cruise to Victory

West Ham continued their fine form of recent weeks with a comfortable 2-0 victory against Newcastle at the London Stadium on Saturday evening.

The Hammers took the lead early on as Declan Rice powered home a header from the game's first corner in the sixth minute.

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

A rash tackle from Florian Lejeune on Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez then gave West Ham the opportunity to double their lead from the penalty spot in the 41st minute. Mark Noble stepped up and made no mistake, dispatching his effort into the roof of the net.

Despite a significant amount of second-half endeavor, Newcastle could not find a route back into the match as West Ham held out for a comfortable three points.

West Ham

Key Talking Point

Manuel Lanzini made his first start in 293 days as the fan-favourite finally returned from a torn ACL, suffered in June, to play the full 90 minutes. A constant source of entertainment and incision last season, West Ham fans will be delighted to see the little midfielder return to the pitch in claret and blue. Despite playing in a deeper role than accustomed to, the Argentine looked as though he had never been injured, slotting seamlessly into the middle of the park alongside Rice and Noble, while linking up with Felipe Anderson in attack. Occupying the half-spaces in midfield, Newcastle seemed unable to get to grips with Lanzini, as he offered a consistent outlet for the other ten West Ham players. If this commanding victory over Newcastle was anything to go by, Hammers supporters will be licking their lips at the prospect of a fully fit attack. With Lanzini set to grow into this side, Manuel Pellegrini will have a potent collection of attacking options with the likes of Anderson, Hernandez, Marko Arnautovic, and Samir Nasri all available alongside Lanzini.

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Fabianski (6), Fredericks (6), Ogbonna (7), Diop (7), Cresswell (6), Rice (8)*, Noble (7), Lanzini (7), Snodgrass (6), Anderson (8), Chicharito (6) Substitutes: Arnautovic (6), Obiang (N/A)