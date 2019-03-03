AC Milan Preparing 'Decisive' Offer for Sassuolo Maestro Stefano Sensi

AC Milan are reportedly preparing a sizeable offer for Sassuolo star Stefano Sensi, after being impressed by the midfielder's performance during Saturday's 1-0 victory over I Neroverdi.

Against Milan, Sensi showcased his versatility by operating in both attacking and defensive roles, but was unable to prevent his side from falling to defeat.

Three points and third place clinched! GET. IN. THERE! 🔴⚫️

Tre punti e terzo posto. DAI MILAN! 🔴⚫️#MilanSassuolo 1-0 pic.twitter.com/Jjp2un520y — AC Milan (@acmilan) March 2, 2019

After his impressive display, Calciomercato claim Milan are preparing a 'decisive' offer for Sensi, and they are optimistic of their chances of signing the midfielder as a result of the positive relationship between the two sides.

Sassuolo took midfielder Manuel Locatelli on loan from Milan last summer and are expected to make the move permanent at the end of the season, and the Rossoneri hope that Sensi could move in the opposite direction.

They have long been keen on Sensi, who has registered three assists and one goal in 20 appearances, and Saturday's performance at the San Siro has now convinced them that the 23-year-old could be a vital part of their future.

Claudio Villa/GettyImages

As a deep lying playmaker, Sensi has drawn comparisons to the likes of Marco Verratti and Italian legend Andrea Pirlo. Comfortable with both feet, Sensi uses his passing ability to dictate the tempo of his side's play and quickly turn defence into attack.

Signing Sensi would help improve Milan's depth in the position. New signing Lucas Paqueta has starred alongside Franck Kessi in midfield, with Chelsea loanee Tiemoue Bakayoko behind them. It has been speculated that Milan will look to sign the Frenchman on a permanent basis, although whether they would be interested in both Sensi and Bakayoko remains to be seen.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Sensi's impressive form saw him handed his first international appearance for Italy in November. During the 1-0 friendly victory over the United States, Sensi played the full 90 minutes at the base of the Italian midfield, establishing himself as a reliable option for his country.