AC Milan Preparing 'Decisive' Offer for Sassuolo Maestro Stefano Sensi

By 90Min
March 03, 2019

AC Milan are reportedly preparing a sizeable offer for Sassuolo star Stefano Sensi, after being impressed by the midfielder's performance during Saturday's 1-0 victory over I Neroverdi.

Against Milan, Sensi showcased his versatility by operating in both attacking and defensive roles, but was unable to prevent his side from falling to defeat. 

After his impressive display, Calciomercato claim Milan are preparing a 'decisive' offer for Sensi, and they are optimistic of their chances of signing the midfielder as a result of the positive relationship between the two sides.

Sassuolo took midfielder Manuel Locatelli on loan from Milan last summer and are expected to make the move permanent at the end of the season, and the Rossoneri hope that Sensi could move in the opposite direction.

They have long been keen on Sensi, who has registered three assists and one goal in 20 appearances, and Saturday's performance at the San Siro has now convinced them that the 23-year-old could be a vital part of their future.

Claudio Villa/GettyImages

As a deep lying playmaker, Sensi has drawn comparisons to the likes of Marco Verratti and Italian legend Andrea Pirlo. Comfortable with both feet, Sensi uses his passing ability to dictate the tempo of his side's play and quickly turn defence into attack.

Signing Sensi would help improve Milan's depth in the position. New signing Lucas Paqueta has starred alongside Franck Kessi in midfield, with Chelsea loanee Tiemoue Bakayoko behind them. It has been speculated that Milan will look to sign the Frenchman on a permanent basis, although whether they would be interested in both Sensi and Bakayoko remains to be seen.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Sensi's impressive form saw him handed his first international appearance for Italy in November. During the 1-0 friendly victory over the United States, Sensi played the full 90 minutes at the base of the Italian midfield, establishing himself as a reliable option for his country.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message