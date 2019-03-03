Alan Shearer Hammers Match Officials for Crucial Mistakes During Arsenal's 1-1 Draw With Tottenham

Premier League legend Alan Shearer has criticised several decisions made by the match officials during the north London derby between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal, which ended all square at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

The Gunners looked to be heading within a point of their arch-rivals Spurs after Aaron Ramsey gave his side the lead in the first half, finishing cooly past Hugo Lloris after being played through by team-mate Alexandre Lacazette.

However, Arsenal were pegged back after Harry Kane was judged to have been fouled by defender Shkodran Mustafi in the penalty area despite appearing to be offside from the initial free-kick.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The England international duly converted the spot-kick to level the game, however the Gunners were given a chance to claim a league double over Spurs after referee Anthony Taylor awarded a penalty for a push on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang by Davinson Sanchez in the dying moments of the game.

The Gabonese international, who has scored 16 Premier League goals this season, failed to add to his tally as his tame penalty was saved by Lloris, ensuring that the game would end as a 1-1 draw.

Speaking on Match of the Day as quoted by the Daily Star, Shearer slammed the decisions made by the officials, declaring: "First, the Tottenham penalty was offside.

"The assistant was not up with play and it shouldn't be a difficult decision if he is in line.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

"Harry Kane makes a movement towards the ball and he is then offside and the assistant should see it.

"It was a penalty for the foul on Kane but it should never have got there.

"I didn't think the Arsenal penalty should have been given but once he gives it, just look at Vertonghen.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

"The assistant wasn't looking but it is the encroachment and when you see how far in the penalty box Vertonghen was, it should have been retaken."

Saturday's draw saw Tottenham, who are third in the Premier League standings, maintain their four-point lead over Arsenal who slipped to fifth following Manchester United's dramatic 3-2 victory over Southampton at Old Trafford.

Chelsea could move above the Gunners and the Red Devils into a Champions League position if they win both of their games in hand against Fulham and Brighton & Hove Albion.