Alan Shearer Says Top European Clubs Will Be Watching Palace's Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Wilfried Zaha

Alan Shearer has tipped Crystal Palace's star players Wilfried Zaha and Aaron Wan-Bissaka for moves to a European giant in the near future.

Zaha scored and assisted as Palace beat Burnley on Saturday whilst Wan-Bissaka was a rock at the back once again.

The Premier League's all-time leading scorer has been impressed by both players and is certain it won't be long before the big clubs come calling.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

"There’s no doubt about it, the big boys will be looking at them. Particularly the right-back [Wan-Bissaka] as he’s been so impressive," the former Newcastle United striker said whilst speaking on Match of the Day, as quoted by football.london.

Zaha has consistently been linked to a move to a top-six club whilst Wan-Bissaka's breakout season has seen him attract attention from big teams in both England and Germany.

Shearer wasn't the only Premier League legend to heap praise on the Palace pair, as fellow pundit Ian Wright was also wowed by what he saw from the duo against Burnley.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka this season:



💥 110 attempted tackles

🔥 103 tackles won

📊 94% tackle success



✅ 1st player in Europe’s top 5 leagues to make 100+ tackles this season 👏👏



✅ Only seven players have successfully dribbled past him in the league this term. pic.twitter.com/fQQy2zOicA — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) March 2, 2019

"He does get a lot of plaudits," the former Arsenal striker said, whilst talking about Wan-Bissaka.

"This guy, like [Palace boss] Roy Hodgson said, you have to try and stop the supply into the box, and you just don’t get past him.

"He stays on his feet, keeps his eyes on the ball and makes sure he gets that ball out of play. He’s very dangerous with that."

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Palace are now eight points clear of the relegation zone and the performances of their star men have gone a long way towards helping the Eagles stay in the Premier League this season.