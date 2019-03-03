Alan Shearer Says Top European Clubs Will Be Watching Palace's Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Wilfried Zaha

By 90Min
March 03, 2019

Alan Shearer has tipped Crystal Palace's star players Wilfried Zaha and Aaron Wan-Bissaka for moves to a European giant in the near future.

Zaha scored and assisted as Palace beat Burnley on Saturday whilst Wan-Bissaka was a rock at the back once again.

The Premier League's all-time leading scorer has been impressed by both players and is certain it won't be long before the big clubs come calling.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

"There’s no doubt about it, the big boys will be looking at them. Particularly the right-back [Wan-Bissaka] as he’s been so impressive," the former Newcastle United striker said whilst speaking on Match of the Day, as quoted by football.london.

Zaha has consistently been linked to a move to a top-six club whilst Wan-Bissaka's breakout season has seen him attract attention from big teams in both England and Germany.

Shearer wasn't the only Premier League legend to heap praise on the Palace pair, as fellow pundit Ian Wright was also wowed by what he saw from the duo against Burnley.

"He does get a lot of plaudits," the former Arsenal striker said, whilst talking about Wan-Bissaka.

"This guy, like [Palace boss] Roy Hodgson said, you have to try and stop the supply into the box, and you just don’t get past him.

"He stays on his feet, keeps his eyes on the ball and makes sure he gets that ball out of play. He’s very dangerous with that."

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Palace are now eight points clear of the relegation zone and the performances of their star men have gone a long way towards helping the Eagles stay in the Premier League this season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message