Borussia Dortmund vs Tottenham Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

By 90Min
March 03, 2019

Tottenham travel to the Signal Iduna Park on Tuesday to face Borussia Dortmund for the second leg of their round of 16 tie in the UEFA Champions League. 

Tottenham hold a 3-0 advantage after the first leg, thanks to goals from Son Heung-min, Jan Vertonghen and Fernando Llorente, but have failed to win any of their three matches since the stunning second-half showing at Wembley three weeks ago. 

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Dortmund's players know that they will have to put on a much better performance than they did in the first leg if they are to stage a minor miracle and advance to the Champions League quarter-finals at Spurs' expense. 

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Tuesday's encounter. 

Where to Watch 


When Is Kick Off? Tuesday 5th March
What Time Is Kick Off? 20:00 (GMT)
Where Is it Played? Signal Iduna Park
TV Channel/ Live Stream? BT Sport 2
Referee Danny Makkelie 

Team News 


The fitness of Dele Alli is Mauricio Pochettino's main injury concern heading into Tuesday's clash, with the England international playmaker out of action since January due to a hamstring problem. 

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Thankfully for Pochettino, Spurs' injury list has eased in recent weeks, meaning that, aside from the possible absence of Alli, the Argentinian manager has a full-strength squad at his disposal. 

For Borussia Dortmund, veteran full-backs Lukasz Piszczek and Marcel Schmelzer are both doubtful to feature against Spurs. 

However, Lucien Favre will be able to call upon Marco Reus and Paco Alcacer, who missed the first leg of the tie due to hamstring and shoulder injuries respectively. 

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Predicted Lineups


Borussia Dortmund Burki; Hakimi, Zagadou, Toprak, Diallo; Reus, Weigl, Witsel, Sancho, Gotze; Alcacer. 
Tottenham Lloris; Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Sanchez, Davies; Sissoko, Dier, Eriksen; Son, Kane. 

Head to Head Record


Tuesday's contest will be the sixth game between the two sides, with Tottenham having won three and drawn two of their previous five fixtures against Dortmund. 

The last meeting between the side prior to facing each other in this season's Champions League last-16 came in the group stages of the same competition last season, with Spurs coming up victorious in both matches. 

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Tottenham will be wary of the danger posed by Dortmund at home, as they slumped to a 5-1 defeat on aggregate to crash out of the Europa League in 2016, after losing 3-0 at the Westfalenstadion. 

Recent Form


Tottenham were spared the embarrassment of a third successive defeat since the first leg of the tie, after Hugo Lloris' injury-time penalty save salvaged a draw for Tottenham in last weekend's north London derby. 

However, Spurs have slipped out of the title race following successive defeats to Chelsea and Burnley in the Premier League. Having also been knocked out of the FA Cup, Tottenham's only realistic chance of silverware this season is the Champions League. 

Conversely, Dortmund remain at the top of the Bundesliga despite having won only one of their past five domestic fixtures, the most recent of which saw them fall to a 2-1 defeat at 

relegation-threatened Augsburg last Friday. 

Here is how each team has performed in their last five matches:

Borussia Dortmund Tottenham
Augsburg 2-1 Borussia Dortmund (01/03) Tottenham 1-1 Arsenal (02/03)
Borussia Dortmund 3-2 Bayer Leverkusen (24/02) Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham (27/02)
FC Nurnberg 0-0 Borussia Dortmund (18/02) Burnley 2-1 Tottenham (23/02)
Tottenham 3-0 Borussia Dortmund (13/02) Tottenham 3-0 Borussia Dortmund (13/02)
Borussia Dortmund 3-3 Hoffenheim (09/02) Tottenham 3-1 Leicester City (10/02)

Prediction

Spurs' form has dipped since their three second-half goals at Wembley gave them one foot in the quarter-finals of the Champions League. 

Despite leading the way in the Bundesliga, Dortmund have been far from convincing themselves in recent weeks and will have to really up their game if they are to stage a heroic comeback in front of their own fans on Tuesday night. 

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 1-1 Tottenham 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message