Chris Hughton Hails 'Big Win' After Seagulls Edge Cagey Affair Against Terriers

Chris Hughton expressed huge relief after his side overcame a nervous first half to beat bottom of the league Huddersfield 1-0 on Saturday.

The Seagulls were without win in 2019 and talk before the match surrounded Hughton's future and the vulnerability of his Brighton side. The pressure was on to pick up three points against a Huddersfield side rooted at the foot of the table.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

“It had to be a balance of getting into the players and telling them what I thought, but making sure they didn’t lose control,” Hughton said, via Evening Express.

“The message was that we didn’t want to leave ourselves open, and we didn’t have to score in the first five minutes, but that we expected more."

“I thought it was the right result in the end, but there were not many clear chances and it was a matter of putting one or a couple away. Florin managed to do that.”





“There have been some games where we could hold our hands up because we haven’t deserved to get anything. Today’s game was similar to other games in which we haven’t got results and (Huddersfield) had a couple of shots in that first half and if one of them goes in it might not be our day again.

“Those are the margins. Our levels of performance have not been bad but a little bit of nervousness sets in , a little apprehension the longer the game goes on and we haven’t scored and also, of course, huge relief when we did.”

😃 And breathe...



👏 Andone's header seals 3⃣ points - get in there!#BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/A3NYw2TiTl — Brighton & Hove Albion ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) March 2, 2019

With regards to their poor run in 2019, Hughton admitted that it had got to some players mentally but after the result against Huddersfield the Seagulls will look to kick on.

“The team has been knocked and it has been a fright. For some who don’t know the Premier League as much as others, that is how tough it is. I think we have enough character and quality but everyone else is fighting. We just have to fight harder.”