Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret was shown a red card after tackling Cristiano Ronaldo outside the box, setting up Miralem Pjanic's stunning free kick which gave Juventus a 1–0 lead in Sunday's contest.

Ronaldo was in on goal when Meret attempted to take the ball from the Juventus forward in the 25th minute. After review, he was given a red card.

Did Ronaldo dive? But after review it's a straight red card for the Napoli keeper Meret.

On the ensuing kick, Pjanic stepped up and curled in his second goal of the season, beating David Ospina.

Llegó el gol de Juventus ante Napoli, cortesía de Miralem Pjanic ⚽️



¿Te gustó?

Emre Can went on to double Juventus' advantage in the 39th minute when he scored his third goal of the Serie A campaign.