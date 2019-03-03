Eddie Howe Believes Bournemouth Regained 'Respectability' After Narrow 1-0 Defeat to Man City

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe claimed his side reclaimed their 'respectability' following a narrow 1-0 defeat to Manchester City.

After keeping the reigning Premier League champions at bay for the first half, substitute Riyad Mahrez decided the game with his 55th minute strike; a result that extends the Cherries' winless run to five games.

Despite the defeat - in which the hosts recorded just 18% possession - Howe was pleased with the reaction of his side in response to the 5-1 hammering they suffered against Arsenal in midweek prior to the game at the Vitality Stadium.

Speaking post-match, as quoted by Sky Sports, he said: "I think we've got our respectability back after Arsenal. We showed that we can defend, that we are organised and we showed that we've got character and I think if we show those things between now and the end of the season, we'll be fine.





"It was a tough game, we didn't have the ball today as much as that pains me to say because we want the ball, but even the most optimistic among the coaching staff knew we wouldn't have the ball.

"Yes, they had chances and the goal is a difficult one for us to take because it is not a thing of beauty from their perspective - it is quite an ugly goal but it wins them the game. But I'm proud of the players today."

The result sees Bournemouth remain 12th in the Premier League, although it continues a poor run of form for the Cherries, who have won just two of their last 12 games in all competitions, losing eight.

Bournemouth opted for a defensive approach against City to say the least, as the hosts failed to record a shot of any sort, although Howe put the approach partly down to the number of injuries the club are dealing with.

He added: "We're stretched and we had to try and come up with something today that kept us in the game for as long as possible, I think that was the aim, and to try and have a go at them late on.

"I think that's how it went but it wasn't to be. I couldn't fault the effort and the organisation was good from the team. You're looking for a bit of luck or a set play to drop to you in the end and it didn't happen."