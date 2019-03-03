Everton hosts Liverpool in a Merseyside Derby in the Premier League on Sunday, March 3. Kickoff is scheduled for 11:15 a.m. ET.

Everton (10–12–6) enters Sunday's matchup looking for its second-straight win after defeating Cardiff City 3–0 on Tuesday. The team sits in midtable in Premier League standings with 36 points.

Liverpool (21–1–6) will also be eyeing its second-straight win on Sunday. The team is coming off of a 5–0 win over Watford on Wednesday behind one goal from Divock Origi and two from Sadio Mane and Virgil van Djik. Liverpool sits behind Manchester City after Pep Guardiola's side defeated Bournemouth on Saturday. A win against its derby rival, however, and the Reds will reclaim top spot with a point ahead.

Here's how to watch Sunday's match:

Time: 11:15 a.m. ET

TV channel: NBC Sports Network, Telemundo

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTV.

