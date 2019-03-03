Former Juventus Star Believes Zinedine Zidane Would Be the 'Best Coach' for Serie A Side

By 90Min
March 03, 2019

Former Juventus midfielder Alessio Tacchinardi believes the Serie A side should do all they can to hire Zinedine Zidane as manager if Massimiliano Allegri leaves.

Allegri's future at the Allianz Stadium has been widely debated in recent weeks, with many fans directing their frustrations towards the 51-year-old on social media following the 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League. Allegri then deleted his social media accounts, prompting rumours that he is unhappy at the club.

Tullio M. Puglia/GettyImages

Speaking to Il Corriere di Torino, Tacchinardi revealed his desire to see Zidane manage the side in the future. He is quoted by Calciomercato as saying: “A lack of gratitude is a big problem for all of football, Max [Allegri] has always done very well.


“True, in Madrid he got it wrong, a tough game, but it’s too early. The judgement, if it will be a judgement, will arrive in ten days.

“Deleting social media? If I was Allegri I would have done it long before. I said goodbye to everyone a couple of years ago [on Twitter], I was tired of this keyboard phenomena. Social media is really ruining football.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

“Zidane? Again, a lost game is not enough to talk about a changeover on the bench. That said, Zizou is definitely a friend, as well as a former Bianconero who proved to be a great coach. 

"Zidane knows Turin, the environment and club very well. Zidane has ‘Lo stile Juve’. He’s definitely a great. If Allegri does not stay, he would be the best coach for Juventus.”

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

According to Tuttosport, Zidane is one of three names currently being considered by Juventus if they do opt to part ways with Allegri. Alongside Zidane, the Serie A giants are keen on both Manchester City's Pep Guardiola or Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp, but Juventus are aware that the Premier League sides would likely be unwilling to part ways with their respective bosses.


Given Zidane is currently available after leaving Real Madrid at the end of last season, he would certainly be the most straightforward option. However, with Chelsea also thought to be keen on the Frenchman, convincing Zidane to sign is by no means guaranteed.

      Modal message