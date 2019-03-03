Fulham 1-2 Chelsea: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Blues Prevail in North London Derby

By 90Min
March 03, 2019

Chelsea earned their second consecutive Premier League victory as they prevailed 1-2 over Fulham in a hard-fought west London derby on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues found themselves a goal to the good after twenty minutes and, after Calum Chambers temporarily levelled things up for the hosts with an impressive volley, Jorginho scored his second Premier League goal of the season before the interval to put Maurizio Sarri's side back in the driving seat.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Fulham were the dominant force for much of the second half, but they were unable to find a way past the impressive Kepa Arrizabalaga who produced a number of fine saves to earn Chelsea all three points.

Check out our breakdown of the game below.

FULHAM

Key Talking Point

With Claudio Ranieri now out of the picture, it appears that Fulham are finally starting to face up to the seemingly inevitable prospect of relegation back into the Championship after just one season in the top flight.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Ranieri's tenure was undermined by the fact that he wasn't able to sort out Fulham's dreadful defence, whilst simultaneously stunting their previously impressive forward line. It's going to be impossible for Parker to sort out the defence, but there were some genuine signs of improvement going forward and, if they are to pull off a miraculous escape, that could be crucial.

If nothing else, Parker will want to ensure that Fulham don't go down with a whimper and, if this game is anything to go by, then that won't be the case.

Player Ratings


Starting XI: Rico (6); Odoi (4), Nordtveit (5), Ream (5), Bryan (6); Chambers (7), McDonald (6), Cairney (6); Babel (5), Sessegnon (7*), Mitrovic (6).

Substitutes: Anguissa (6), Ayite (6), Vietto (N/A).

STAR MAN - Ryan Sessgnon has struggled to make his mark during his debut season in the Premier League, but he was rather impressive in this one and was a thorn in the side of Chelsea all afternoon.

After making the switch over to the right flank in the second half, he frequently got the better of Emerson, darting in behind the Brazilian with electrifying pace. He was also unafraid of putting himself about and more than held his own when required.

CHELSEA

Key Talking Point

It's been a turbulent week for Chelsea, to say the least. They were defeated by Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final last weekend - with the controversy surrounding Kepa stealing the headlines - before securing a crucial victory over Tottenham in midweek.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

The Blues would have expected nothing less than a win from this one, but they had to put in a decent performance to ensure that they came away with all three points. They were put under an increasing amount of pressure during the second half, but they managed to hold firm and had Kepa to thank after he pulled off a string of decent saves in between the sticks.


Finishing in the top four is still in their hands and winning the Europa League still remains an attainable goal. It's going to be an eventful end to the season, that's for sure.

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Kepa (8); Azpilicueta (7), Rudiger (6), Christensen (6), Emerson (6); Kante (7), Jorginho (8*), Barkley (6); Willian (6), Hazard (7), Higuain (7).

Substitutes: Kovacic (6), Pedro (5), Loftus Cheek (N/A).

STAR MAN - Jorginho has faced plenty of criticism this season, but he was superb in the middle of the park on this occasion and was able to get on the score sheet for only the second time since joining the Premier League.

There was a different energy about the Italian and it was clear that he was taking more risks in the final third. Rather than slowing the game down with safe sideways passes, he got his head up and picked out plenty of positive passes - something he has struggled to do in previous games.

Looking Ahead


Fulham will be looking ahead to a trip to the King Power Stadium to face Brendan Rodgers' Leicester on Saturday, whilst Chelsea will get their Europa League campaign back underway on Thursday as they welcome Dynamo Kyiv to Stamford Bridge.

