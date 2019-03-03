Inter is reportedly set to offer striker Mauro Icardi to Manchester United in an ambitious swap deal for Romelu Lukaku.

Icardi was stripped of the Inter captaincy in early February as talks over a new contract stalled, and the Argentine has not been seen on the pitch since, amid conflicting reports of a potential injury.

News of Inter's ambitious plan comes from The Mirror, who state that the Serie A side is keen to part ways with Icardi to bring an end to all the controversy.

Inter wants to sell Icardi to a team in the Premier League, instead of a direct rival like Juventus, which could invite long-term admirers Chelsea to make an offer for the prolific forward.

Inter are said to be keen on replacing him with Lukaku, who has endured a mixed run of form at Old Trafford this season. He netted six goals in 16 appearances under former manager Jose Mourinho this season and often found himself coming off the bench.The Belgian even began Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's reign as a substitute for the in-form Marcus Rashford. However, with Rashford struggling for fitness in recent weeks, Lukaku has been handed several chances to start and has managed to net four goals in his last two outings.

Lukaku is thought to be thoroughly enjoying life under Solskjaer, meaning he would likely not be interested in a move to Inter.

The confusion surrounding Icardi shows no sign of coming to an end any time soon. The 26-year-old has missed Inter's last five matches, claiming he needs treatment for a knee injury. However, the club have disputed his fitness, leading many to assume that Icardi is simply refusing to play.

His wife and controversial agent Wanda Nara has been incredibly outspoken about Icardi's contract situation at the club, prompting rumours that Inter have grown frustrated with her actions and brought an end to discussions.

In Icardi's absence, Inter have turned to young forward Lautaro Martinez to spearhead their attack, and the 21-year-old netted his fifth goal of the campaign in Friday's 2-1 loss to Cagliari.