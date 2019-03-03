Report: Inter Ready to Offer Icardi to Man United in Swap Deal for Lukaku

Inter is reportedly set to offer striker Mauro Icardi to Manchester United in an ambitious swap deal for Romelu Lukaku.

By 90Min
March 03, 2019

Inter is reportedly set to offer striker Mauro Icardi to Manchester United in an ambitious swap deal for Romelu Lukaku.

Icardi was stripped of the Inter captaincy in early February as talks over a new contract stalled, and the Argentine has not been seen on the pitch since, amid conflicting reports of a potential injury. 

News of Inter's ambitious plan comes from The Mirror, who state that the Serie A side is keen to part ways with Icardi to bring an end to all the controversy. 

Inter wants to sell Icardi to a team in the Premier League, instead of a direct rival like Juventus, which could invite long-term admirers Chelsea to make an offer for the prolific forward.

Inter are said to be keen on replacing him with Lukaku, who has endured a mixed run of form at Old Trafford this season. He netted six goals in 16 appearances under former manager Jose Mourinho this season and often found himself coming off the bench.The Belgian even began Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's reign as a substitute for the in-form Marcus Rashford. However, with Rashford struggling for fitness in recent weeks, Lukaku has been handed several chances to start and has managed to net four goals in his last two outings.

Lukaku is thought to be thoroughly enjoying life under Solskjaer, meaning he would likely not be interested in a move to Inter.

The confusion surrounding Icardi shows no sign of coming to an end any time soon. The 26-year-old has missed Inter's last five matches, claiming he needs treatment for a knee injury. However, the club have disputed his fitness, leading many to assume that Icardi is simply refusing to play.

His wife and controversial agent Wanda Nara has been incredibly outspoken about Icardi's contract situation at the club, prompting rumours that Inter have grown frustrated with her actions and brought an end to discussions.

In Icardi's absence, Inter have turned to young forward Lautaro Martinez to spearhead their attack, and the 21-year-old netted his fifth goal of the campaign in Friday's 2-1 loss to Cagliari.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message