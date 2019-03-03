Jürgen Klopp Brands Fabinho a 'Very Smart Boy' as Liverpool Ace Thrives in New Position

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has praised Fabinho for adapting to a new role, after putting in a series of impressive performances without a holding midfield partner.

The Brazil international struggled to cope with the rigours of Premier League football when he joined the club from Ligue 1 outfit Monaco last summer, but in recent weeks he's flourished in the midst of the team's injury crisis, and has excelled when acting as the deepest lying midfielder in Klopp's side.

Discussing Fabinho's recent upturn in form, via the club's official website, the Reds' boss said: "He’s just feeling more natural in his position. He’s a very nice boy and a very smart boy as well. He wants to do everything right. But he did not need that as much as he maybe thought.

"Sometimes you leave the boys a little bit to adapt naturally to it and not give them so much information. Some things happen then. There were these moments when we’d say ‘OK, help him, go back to playing two in the centre’ because he was used to that. Now, it’s no problem for him if we play with three, five, six or seven, whatever in the centre.

"That’s exactly what we wanted. That's where we are with Fabinho now and hopefully it stays like that.”

Klopp went on to laud Fabinho's performance in his side's 5-0 hammering of Watford last weekend, and contended: “Fabinho was really good for sure. It was one of his much better games. He had some spectacular moments - getting the ball, a little steal here or there, really good. Organisation-wise, he was brilliant. Protection-wise, he was brilliant.





"Football wise, he was really good. For sure, it was one of his top games.”

Liverpool face Everton in the Merseyside derby this weekend, and will be desperate to pick up another three points, as a win at Goodison Park would see them move a point clear of current leaders Manchester City. With just ten games to go, the Premier League title race looks set to go down to the wire, with the Reds and the Citizens still going toe-to-toe in the quest for glory.