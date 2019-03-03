Manuel Pellegrini Claims West Ham Supporters Have 'Nothing to Complain About' After Newcastle Win

By 90Min
March 03, 2019

Manuel Pellegrini has claimed that West Ham supporters have 'nothing to complain about' after his side's 2-0 victory against Newcastle continued their fine form under the Chilean this season.

Declan Rice and Mark Noble scored the goals as West Ham secured all three points with a strong showing against the Magpies on Saturday at the London Stadium.

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

After struggling in their first two seasons in the London Stadium, West Ham supporters vocalised their frustrations as the team failed to make progress on the pitch. Negativity often surrounded the Hammers with the new stadium becoming a cauldron of anger, eventually seeing Slaven Bilic and David Moyes sacked.

However, those struggles now seem to be in the rearview mirror as Pellegrini's men continue to build on their impressive form and mount a charge for a place in European competition next year.

Speaking after Saturday's victory against Newcastle, as quoted by football.london, Pellegrini said; "One of the things that have changed this season compared to other is that there were problems at this stadium. I think that now when the team plays well and you win, there is nothing to complain about."

West Ham's boss also expressed his delight over Saturday's result to the club's official website: "I'm very happy because I think we played a good game," he said. 


"We were a solid team from the first minute until the end. We scored two goals and we won the points here at home, and we kept the clean-sheet.


"In the way we attacked and the way we tried to play as far from our own box as we can, that was pleasing. I think our individual performances were at a good level too, which is always important for the team.

"We tried to keep the ball, make good runs, and good movements. It was a complete day."

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

When asked about West Ham's change in fortunes Pellegrini said; "I don’t compare those things. For me, our team must try to improve in every game. Last season was not the best here for the club."


Pellegrini's men have a great chance to build on their impressive form as they face relegation-threatened Cardiff and Huddersfield over the next two matches.

