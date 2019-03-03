Michael Keane Reveals Aftermath of Early Season Clash of Heads With Idrissa Gueye

By 90Min
March 03, 2019

Michael Keane has revealed that he suffered a hairline structure to his skull after he and Idrissa Gueye clashed heads against Bournemouth in August 25th.

The defender spoke about his concern when he received the news at Everton's training ground ahead of the Merseyside derby.

The Telegraph reports him saying: "When they first told me that, I was worried. The first ten days were pretty horrendous. I couldn't move without the room spinning. I was sat at home not doing anything, (any exposure to) light would make my head all fuzzy. I had to stay still.

"You have to rest for a certain time, you can't play for two weeks, can't head a ball, you have to stick to them guidelines. But also you go on what you feel and to be honest, after two weeks, I didn't feel I could head the ball. When I did try, I was a bit worried at first. I started with really small balls, just gently throwing them up."

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

He continued: "But I soon had everyone chucking balls at me and I'm heading them. Once you've done it a few times and it feels fine, you are good to go."

The 26-year-old returned to the side back in September against Arsenal after a month out and has cemented his place back in the starting lineup since. He initially showed commanding and strong performances, but as Everton have struggled late lately, so has he with a run of less than impressive displays. 

These performances have left Marco Silva's men moving further away from a Europa League spot, which like fans of the Toffees, has left Keane frustrated - with the side needing to improve if they are to qualify for the European competition next season.  

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message