Niko Kovac Claims Bundesliga Is 'Open' Following 5-1 Hammering of Borussia Mönchengladbach

Bayern Munich manager Niko Kovac believes his side produced their best performance in the Bundesliga this season as they thrashed Borussia Mönchengladbach 5-1 on Saturday.

A brace from Robert Lewandowski - who became the club's third-highest scorer and the Bundesliga's joint-highest foreign goalscorer as a result - and goals from Javi Martinez, Thomas Muller and Serge Gnabry helped seal the win at Borussia-Park, with Die Roten going level on points with Borussia Dortmund at the summit of the table.

It was a performance that pleased Kovac greatly after the game, although he thought his side could've scored more, which would've been the case had Yann Sommer not been in inspired form for the hosts.

"That was the best we have played in the Bundesliga this season,” Kovac said post-match, as quoted by the Daily Mail. "I'm very happy with the game and the way we played, but we could have scored one or two more goals."

195 #Bundesliga goals each ⚽ @lewy_official and @pizarrinha will share the Top Foreign Goalscorer throne until further notice 👑 pic.twitter.com/TUVpwZDprP — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) March 2, 2019

The big win, which was Bayern's fifth in their last six games in all competitions, means that only goal difference separates themselves and Dortmund with only ten games remaining in the season.

While Kovac acknowledged his side's achievement of clawing back the deficit, having been nine points behind BVB following matchday 15, he insists there's still plenty of work to be done if the club are to secure a seventh-consecutive Bundesliga league title come the end of the season.

He added: "Now everything is open again. The title does not become a matter of fact, because we still have some heavy games ahead of us, but we are motivated enough to achieve that. The team are doing really well, we have a good atmosphere and the team have desire."