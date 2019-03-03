Robert Pires Says Arsenal Attempting to Sign Wantaway PSG Midfielder Adrien Rabiot Is a 'No Brainer'

Arsenal legend Robert Pires has urged his former club to sign Adrien Rabiot from PSG this summer.

The French midfielder's contract is up at the end of the season and many of Europe's elite are interested in bringing him in on a free transfer.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Arsenal recently announced that Aaron Ramsey would be joining Juventus on a free transfer this summer, and Rabiot could be the perfect replacement for the Welshman.

Rabiot, 23, has already made 150 appearances in Ligue 1 for the French champions and would be an incredible acquisition for the Gunners.

Current Arsenal boss Unai Emery worked with Rabiot during his tenure as PSG boss and that could give Arsenal the edge in the race for his signature.

“Arsenal have the advantage of Emery having already worked with him at PSG, which should hopefully sway Rabiot to join Arsenal," Pires told Bwin.

“He would be worth a big fee on the transfer market so the fact he’s free makes it a no brainer.

“If Emery can secure Rabiot then I think he’ll be able to fill the hole that will be left by Aaron Ramsey’s departure.”

🇫🇷 Adrien Rabiot has sacked his agent who is also his mum...



Sunday lunch is going to be fun in the Rabiot household 😂 pic.twitter.com/DMwFTBAhtD — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) February 21, 2019

Rabiot recently sacked his own mother as his agent as he steps up his search for a new club at the end of the season.

The Frenchman has been linked with the likes of Liverpool and Barcelona in recent weeks but his previous links with Emery could leave Arsenal as favourites to sign bring him to the Premier League.

The midfielder has scored twice and assisted once in 14 Ligue 1 appearances for the Parisians this season.