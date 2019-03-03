Santiago Solari insisted he felt his Real Madrid side played well despite losing 1-0 to rivals Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday evening.

Having lost to Barcelona at home just three days prior in the Copa del Rey Real, Real Madrid was out for revenge, but it found itself behind midway through the first half thanks to a delicate chip from Ivan Rakitic which went over Thibaut Courtois and into the back of the net. The visitors continued to create chances towards the end of the half but couldn't find a second.

Madrid improved its performance in the second half and provided much more of an attacking threat, however it just couldn't find a way past the Barcelona defense and the visitors took all three points thanks to a 1-0 win.

Speaking to the club's official website after the game, Solari insisted that he felt his side put in a good performance, but admitted they weren't clinical enough in front of goal. He said: "We tried our best and didn't surrender.

"It was a hard-fought, serious and intense game from both sides. If you don't score you can't win. We played good football and answered a lot of questions, we just couldn't finish it off.

"We want to keep plugging away, righting those wrongs. The players did what they were asked and stood united. It was fairly balanced but the difference was that they scored. We needed to bury those chances we got. We tried in every possible way and played as a team, but we couldn't snatch a goal."

The loss means that Madrid has failed to win any of the four Clasicos its competed in this season - losing three of them - and now finds itself 12 points behind La Liga leaders Barcelona.

The focus for Los Blancos will almost certainly be on the Champions League now, seemingly the last chance they'll have to win any silverware this season. They face Ajax at the Bernabeu in the second leg of their round of 16 clash on Tuesday afternoon, and will be hopeful to hang on or add to their 2-1 advantage they earned in the first leg.