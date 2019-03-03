Steph Houghton & Nikita Parris React to England's 2-2 SheBelieves Cup Draw With USA

England stars Steph Houghton and Nikita Parris have discussed their goals that helped the Lionesses earn a 2-2 draw with the USA in the SheBelieves Cup on Saturday.

Phil Neville's side went into the game as underdogs against the world champions, but gave an excellent account of themselves at Nashville's Nissan Stadium. Megan Rapinoe gave the hosts the lead with a stunning volley, before Steph Houghton's expertly placed curling strike pulled her side level in the first half.

Parris' smart finish gave Phil Neville's side the lead shortly after the break, but they were denied a famous win by Tobin Heath's close-range effort.

Speaking to 90min's Ben Haines after the match, Houghton reflected on her excellent goal, and said: "I can't have hit it sweeter, to be honest. I think as soon as Toni (Duggan) touched it I knew where I was putting it, and luckily it went in.

"Obviously we were disappointed at the time we conceded (the first goal), but we knew we were still in a game, so at half-time 1-1 was probably a fair reflection of the first half. I think we know that we can play better, but at the same time we've shown we can match these teams physically and really give them a game."

What a performance from @stephhoughton2. Brilliant free kick, fantastic at the back and lead the line magnificently. #SheBelieves @Lionesses pic.twitter.com/8y2RAQXkiq — 90min (@90min_Football) March 3, 2019

Parris also gave her thoughts on the performance, and said: "It was a great performance from me personally, and the team. We put up a great fight against a great American team, and we went toe-to-toe; it was a basketball game in the end. They want to score, we want to score, because we've come here to win."

Discussing her goal celebration, the Manchester City star said: "I think the celebration was one of great honour, because I'm always honoured to score for England, and it's always great to pull on the shirt; not many people get to do that, and I think for me to score is an amazing feeling. The atmosphere was unreal."

The Lionesses' take on Japan on Tuesday, in what will be their final game of the SheBelieves cup. A victory could see them lift the trophy for the first time, should the USA slip up in their match against Brazil. The tournament has been held three times previously, with the USA winning twice and former contestants France winning once.