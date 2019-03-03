USA Ace Megan Rapinoe Gives Hilarious Reaction to Steph Houghton's Stunning Goal in 2-2 England Draw

USA forward Megan Rapinoe admitted she was impressed with England star Steph Houghton's stunning equaliser against her side on Saturday, as the two sides drew 2-2 in the SheBelieves Cup.

Rapinoe opened the scoring with a sumptuous strike of her own, as she blasted a lethal shot in from the edge of the area to give her side the lead. Houghton's curling effort drew the Lionesses level a matter of minutes later, before Nikita Paris' smart finish gave her side the lead shortly after half-time.

However, Phil Neville's side were denied a famous win against the world champions, as Tobin Heath powered in a close-range equaliser.

'Argh pissssed' Megan Rapinoe's reaction to both her goal and @stephhoughton2's free-kick is brilliant! Assume most wouldn't have seen but @mPinoe also called the ref over to stop to a US counter attack whilst Houghton was down with a head injury. Class on and off. #SheBelieves

Speaking to 90mins' Ben Haines after the match, Rapinoe was asked to give her thoughts on Houghton following up her fine goal with one of her own moments later, and jokingly said: "Arrrgh (I felt) pissed (off). First of all, it was a terrible mistake by our goalkeeper, so she'll never do that again. I was like 'Damn!' though, that was nice.

"She put it right there (in the corner). It reminded me of Toni Kroos in the World Cup. Obviously she's phenomenal at set pieces; that's something she's known for, but I was like 'God damn it, man. She just one-upped me!"

Asked whether she was happy with the draw, Rapinoe responded: "No, (I was) gutted, for sure, and pissed, because I think we just made some errors - tactical, and tonnes of technical errors - and I think there was more in the game that we could have taken advantage of that we didn't. So fair to them, obviously, but two draws is not enough for us heading into the third game."

The USA face an uphill struggle to reclaim their SheBelieves title, and will need to hope that England and Japan draw their match on Tuesday, before thrashing Brazil to win the completion on goal difference. The hosts have won two out of three of the previous tournaments, with former contestants France winning the other.