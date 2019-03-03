Watford 2-1 Leicester: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Hornets Put a Sting in Brendan Rodgers' Debut

Brendan Rodgers suffered defeat in his first game in charge of Leicester at Vicarage Road as Watford struck late to seal a last-gasp 2-1 victory in the Premier League on Sunday.

Rodgers' side got off to the worst possible start as Watford enjoyed a bright opening spell in the match, with Troy Deeney heading home Gerard Deulofeu's free kick to put the Hornets ahead in the opening five minutes.

WE WIN IT AT THE DEATH!!!



😍😍😍#WATLEI 2-1 [FT] pic.twitter.com/SsA86N45cX — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) March 3, 2019

Watford held their lead comfortably for much of the second half, with Leicester struggling to create clear-cut chances, but the Foxes caught the hosts cold when Youri Tielemans slipped a fine pass through to Jamie Vardy. The England striker raced clear through on goal before slotting coolly past Ben Foster to draw the visitors level with 15 minutes remaining.

The game seemed to be drifting towards an inevitable draw during the closing stages, but there was still one more twist in the tale as Andre Gray struck a 92nd minute winner to send Vicarage Road into ecstasy. The striker raced through on goal before slotting calmly past Kasper Schmeichel to snatch all three points for the Hornets.

WATFORD

Key Talking Point

Much of the pre-match talk surrounded the potential galvanising effect of Brendan Rodgers' arrival at Leicester, but Watford continued to go about their business impressively on Sunday.

The Hornets have made great strides under Javi Gracia in firmly establishing themselves among the 'best of the rest' outside of the top six in the Premier League this season, and the home side proved once more that they were not just there to make up the numbers on Sunday.

A first home #PL goal of 2019 for Troy Deeney#WATLEI pic.twitter.com/bKETFBYRqU — Premier League (@premierleague) March 3, 2019

1 - Troy Deeney has scored his first Premier League goal at Vicarage Road since September against Spurs, ending a run of nine games without a home goal. Nod. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 3, 2019

Pereyra hasn't done a lot for the last three months but his mere presence seems to make #WatfordFC play better because the opposition are so worried about him. — Sam Street (@samstreetwrites) March 3, 2019

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Without a set target to aim for in the league, Gracia has done an excellent job of keeping his side motivated. Deeney and Deulofeu were excellent in attack and provided a constant threat, whilst the back four and midfield were expertly drilled with focus and discipline throughout.

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Foster (6); Janmaat (6), Mariappa (7), Cathcart (7), Holebas (7); Doucoure (7), Capoue (7); Hughes (6), Pereyra (6); Deulofeu (7*), Deeney (7)

GOAL Watford 2-1 Leicester (90+2 mins)



That's surely the winner. Andre Gray races through and slots home Deeney's clipped pass#WATLEI — Premier League (@premierleague) March 3, 2019

Substitutes: Gray (7), Cleverley (N/A)

STAR MAN - Gerard Deulofeu





After scoring a hat-trick to inspire Watford's 1-5 win away to Cardiff last weekend, Deulofeu rose to the fore once again on Sunday with an influential attacking display. The Spaniard provided a constant threat with his direct runs at the heart of Leicester's defence when Watford moved the ball forward.

Gerard Deulofeu has been directly involved in 11 league goals this season

(7⚽️ & 4🅰️), his best ever tally.



Coming of age. 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/r6SsgQ60U0 — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) March 3, 2019

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Watford's attack had often lacked that extra dimension with Troy Deeney leading the line alongside another traditional number nine, but the utilising of Deulofeu's pace and technical quality in central areas offers the Hornets a more varied threat in attack. The Spaniard's pin-point delivery from the free kick which Deeney converted was a fine example of his quality.

LEICESTER

Key Talking Point

A key issue which Brendan Rodgers must address as Leicester's new boss is his side's poor record of starting games slowly. The Foxes have conceded 12 goals this season inside the opening 15 minutes of games - the most of any team in the Premier League.

Watford needed just five minutes to break the deadlock on Sunday, undoing the visitors far too easily with a set piece so early in the game.

This has to be the worst game of football I’ve seen in a while 😴 #Watford #Leicester — John Pritchard (@John_pritchardd) March 3, 2019

Not a good start for Rodgers#leicesterCity — Alan Bull (@Grisham42) March 3, 2019

By the looks of things Rodgers is seeing similar performances put in during Puel’s tenure @LCFC a goal down inside the opening half of four minutes. #WATLEI #Watford — Radja Nainggolan (@MonosiEye) March 3, 2019

Wes Morgan was reinstated to the Leicester side as part of a back three designed to stiffen up the backline, but the ease with which Deeney found space in the box to head his side in front suggested that Rodgers has much to do in improving the defensive resolve of his team.

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Schmeichel (6); Evans (6), Morgan (5), Maguire (6); Pereira (7), Tielemans (7), Ndidi (6), Chilwell (7); Maddison (6), Barnes (6); Vardy (7) Substitutes: Gray (5), Mendy (5), Ihenacho (5) STAR MAN - Youri Tielemans

In a game in which Leicester lacked a great deal of telling quality, Youri Tielemans provided a cool and composed head in the middle of the park, picking out passes with ease and making the Foxes tick. Youri Tielemans with another assist: that’s two in four. #lcfc — Kristof Terreur  (@HLNinEngeland) March 3, 2019 This Leicester City team are so frustrating to watch. Lots of sideways passing, no crosses, no forward passes... #WatLei #leicestercity #Leicester — you ok hun? (@Scornpaul) March 3, 2019 WE'RE LEVEL! COME ON!!!!!! #WatLei pic.twitter.com/zVfenso2vv — Leicester City (@LCFC) March 3, 2019 The Belgian picked out a fine through ball to put Jamie Vardy through on goal for Leicester's equaliser, and it seems likely that the January loan signing from Monaco could be key to unlocking the Foxes' considerable attacking potential on a more consistent basis. Looking Ahead

Watford face a huge test next time out in the Premier League as they travel to face title-chasing Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium next Saturday, whilst Brendan Rodgers' second game in charge of Leicester will see the Foxes host a struggling Fulham side next weekend.