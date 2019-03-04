Alexis Sanchez's Set for 2 Months on the Sidelines After Collision in Man Utd's Win Over Southampton

The extent of the injury Alexis Sanchez sustained in Manchester United's game against Southampton at Old Trafford on Saturday has been revealed, with the Chilean expected to miss between six and eight weeks of action.

Sanchez stayed down after a collision with Jan Bednarek in the opening stages of the second half, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was forced into replacing him with Diogo Dalot.



Alexis Sánchez estará fuera de seis a ocho semanas. Contó el kine de la selección Pedro Oñate a El Mercurio. — Maks Cárdenas (@MaksCardenas) March 4, 2019

And, in reports from his homeland publication El Mercurio, as relayed by journalist Maks Cardensas, the forward is now set for six to eight weeks on the sidelines with a knee issue.

In a tweet, Cardenas explained: "Alexis Sánchez will be out for six to eight weeks."

The 30-year-old had just returned to the United fold after a difficult 13 months in Manchester. After struggling to attain real minutes under Jose Mourinho, the forward was hampered with a hamstring injury at the start of December that kept him out of the reckoning until the New Year.

After some initial thigh problems, Sanchez was able to get a run of games under Solskjaer, and has featured in every single Premier League game since the 2-2 draw with Burnley at the end of January.



The Red Devils are due to take on Arsenal at the Emirates this weekend, and the Chilean international is now set to miss this this understandably seminal fixture. Indeed, if the worst view of the injury is taken, this could potentially mean the end of Sanchez's 2018/19 season.

United's final fixture of the league campaign is against Cardiff City at home on May 12th, and he is almost certain to miss the crucial preceding clashes against Manchester City and Chelsea on the 24th and 28th of April respectively.

