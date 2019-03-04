Bernardo Silva Claims Lack of UCL Success Gives Man City the 'Desire' to Go All the Way

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva claims the squad is gunning for the Champions League title, saying that their lack of success in the competition gives them special incentive to go all the way.

Winning the competition for the first time would be a massive coup for Pep Guardiola's side and the Portuguese international says they are focused on a strong cup run in Europe.

ODD ANDERSEN/GettyImages

With the top teams in the continent vying to win the greatest honour in European football, Silva was quick to compare his side's Champions League pedigree to Les Parisien's inability to win the trophy and admits it won't be an easy task.

"The club [Manchester City], are a little bit like PSG, they have never won the Champions League," said the 24-year-old speaking, to Canal Football Club as quoted by Get French Football News.





"There is this desire amongst everyone to do something about that [winning the Champions League] because it is the best competition in Europe.





"So of course we want to go as far as possible, we know it is not easy because in Europe you have to play against Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Atletico Madrid, PSG, the English teams too."

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

City hold the upper hand in the round of 16 fixture against German side Schalke after a narrow 3-2 away victory in the first leg, and will look to progress when the two sides meet again on 12 March.

However, despite City's inability to go the distance in the Champions League in recent years, Silva believes there is greater pressure from the fans to win the domestic league.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

"I think from the fans there is greater pressure to win the Premier League," he added.

"I think that these two competitions are the ones where we will look to go as far as possible."

With this added scrutiny from the Citizens faithful, it will be interesting to see if they can remain strong on both fronts to bring that elusive Champions League crown to their trophy cabinet, as pressure mounts towards the business end of the season.