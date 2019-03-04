Don Garber is a Disgrace and MLS Fans Deserve Better | ONE AND DUNN

By 90Min
March 04, 2019

LAFC's stoppage-time winner against Sporting Kansas City and Colorado's thrilling 3-3 draw in the snow against Portland should have stolen most of the headlines this weekend as Major League Soccer kicked off its 24th season. 

Instead, the new campaign began with a dark cloud hanging over New York City, home to the league's headquarters and one of its highest-profile teams.

Specifically, a dark cloud of violent ideological extremism that has been allowed to metastasize within certain elements of the supporter culture around New York City FC, as reported in stories recently published in The Athletic and The Huffington Post.

I am a season ticket holder for NYCFC and covered the team for 3.5 years of its existence dating back to 2014, and in full disclosure, I'm acquainted with the authors of the aforementioned reports. 

But, I'm not here to say even one damn word about the problems that have arisen in New York that the franchise has utterly refused to address head-on.

No, I'm here to rake MLS Commissioner Don Garber over the coals for what he said Sunday in reference to this freaking fascist powder keg.

Wow. He did the "fine people on both sides" thing. He really did it.

Devotees will note that Garber, who has been MLS Commissioner since 1999, was previously a Senior Vice President for the NFL. Given the demographics of fandom -- it's a violent game that appeals to our basest and most feverishly warlike desires, so do the math -- Garber would seem to be the kind of guy to be extra-careful about alienating any meaningful portion of the consumer base. 


But, how hard is it to denounce actual fascists, Don?

How hard is it to denounce white supremacy, antisemitism, LGBT-phobia, Islamophobia, and general tribalistic violence, Don? This is the kind of sneeringly cynical both-sides-ism that permits the cancer to spread.

Consider the precedent set: Don Garber has no problem with permitting the pro-genocide set to enter MLS stadiums as long as they don't attack anyone while inside. (Bloodshed on the streets of Manhattan, say, would be permitted.)

If this is an unfair framing of his statement to Jonathan Tannenwald, he's free to clarify otherwise as part of a full-throated denunciation of violent extremism.

As an unapologetic MLS fan who wants to see the league continue to enhance its footprint, I'm pretty demoralized about the fact that I even felt the need to write this. Infighting among fans is rarely productive; the buck has to stop with the franchises themselves. And if we're living in a world in which Seattle Sounders fans can be kicked out of Vancouver's BC Place and even threatened with arrest ***for displaying an anti-racism banner,*** Don Garber and the MLS owners he speaks for can drop the hammer on hate before waiting to see bloodshed in the stands first.

They simply won't. And that's more than enough evidence to suggest that "The Soccer Don" needs to go.

The NFL, given the extent of its inner rot, would surely welcome him back with open arms.

Get your free 7 day trial and watch MORE sports live on ESPN+ 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message