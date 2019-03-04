Gonzalo Higuain Laughs Off Notion That 'He's Back' & Reveals He Has No Regrets Over AC Milan Loan

Gonzalo Higuain has laughed off suggestions that his goal for Chelsea at the weekend against Fulham means "he's back".

The Argentine striker has made a steady enough start to live in England, and netted his third Premier League goal of the season at Craven Cottage - following up on the double he scored on his home debut against Huddersfield last month.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

His performances in west London have come under the microscope though after Higuain was axed by manager Maurizio Sarri for the Carabao Cup final against Manchester City last weekend - but Higuain insists he is not concerned about the naysayers, and is only focused on helping the club achieve Champions League qualification.

"I'm back? These things make me laugh, when I'm back, when I do not only score," Higuain told Sky Italia, in quotes carried by CalcioMercato.

"I'm happy with the game and the goal. It's important to take the three points for the Champions League race. Now the final race is missing."

⚽️ Gonzalo Higuain scores his 41st goal in 50 apps under Maurizio Sarri



Higuain European club record

Goals 2️⃣7️⃣8️⃣

Apps 5️⃣4️⃣5️⃣ pic.twitter.com/cYeryPRLiL — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) March 3, 2019

Higuain continued by revealing that he does not regret his recent ill-fated spell on loan at AC Milan, also declaring before the clash between two of his former clubs, Juventus and Napoli, that he enjoyed the six years he spent in Italy.

He added: "I left friends and a great coach at AC Milan. What happened there? These are things that happen in football and luck did not go well and I made a decision that for me was the best.

"I love the good things about football, it's going to be a great race, to win the best, there's nostalgia for Italy, I spent six wonderful years there but now I'm enjoying this great city."

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Higuain scored 117 goals during his five-and-a-half seasons in Serie A, but will now hope to continue his goalscoring form for Chelsea as he looks to fire them back into European football's premier competition next season.