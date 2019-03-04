Man Utd Prepare to Lock Horns With Liverpool in Summer Battle for Real Madrid Ace Isco

By 90Min
March 04, 2019

Manchester United are believed to be preparing to battle Liverpool for the signature of Real Madrid playmaker Isco in the summer transfer window.

The 26-year-old has become a peripheral figure at the Bernabéu under Santiago Solari, and has made just five starts in La Liga this season. 

Isco played a mere 15 minutes of his side's 1-0 Clásico loss to Barcelona on Saturday evening, and looks increasingly likely to leave the club next summer in the pursuit of regular first team football.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

According to Italian outlet Tuttosport, a Premier League move could be on the cards, with both  United and Liverpool eager to snap up the Spain international. 

The former Málaga man's current contract doesn't expire until 2022, which means he could be an expensive signing, but both clubs are both believed to be prepared to splash the necessary cash.

The report doesn't indicate how much the player is worth to Los Blancos, but given the inflated transfer market, it is likely to be around the €100m mark. Given their underwhelming season in the wake of Cristiano Ronaldo's exit to Juventus, the club are likely to rebuild in the summer, and selling Isco would allow them more room to manoeuvre in the transfer market.

Some Liverpool fans have bemoaned their side's lack of creativity in midfield this season, as Jürgen Klopp's admirable transformation of the team's once abysmal defence has seen his attack lose some potency. Isco could undoubtedly improve the Reds, and could jump at the opportunity to join a side challenging for the Premier League title.

On the other hand, United are looking back to their old, thrilling selves under caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjær, and are certain to be up there jostling for the title next season. However, if they miss out on a Champions League qualification spot, then the lure of a move to Old Trafford may be somewhat diminished.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message