Man Utd Prepare to Lock Horns With Liverpool in Summer Battle for Real Madrid Ace Isco

Manchester United are believed to be preparing to battle Liverpool for the signature of Real Madrid playmaker Isco in the summer transfer window.

The 26-year-old has become a peripheral figure at the Bernabéu under Santiago Solari, and has made just five starts in La Liga this season.

Isco played a mere 15 minutes of his side's 1-0 Clásico loss to Barcelona on Saturday evening, and looks increasingly likely to leave the club next summer in the pursuit of regular first team football.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

According to Italian outlet Tuttosport, a Premier League move could be on the cards, with both United and Liverpool eager to snap up the Spain international.

The former Málaga man's current contract doesn't expire until 2022, which means he could be an expensive signing, but both clubs are both believed to be prepared to splash the necessary cash.

The report doesn't indicate how much the player is worth to Los Blancos, but given the inflated transfer market, it is likely to be around the €100m mark. Given their underwhelming season in the wake of Cristiano Ronaldo's exit to Juventus, the club are likely to rebuild in the summer, and selling Isco would allow them more room to manoeuvre in the transfer market.

Some Liverpool fans have bemoaned their side's lack of creativity in midfield this season, as Jürgen Klopp's admirable transformation of the team's once abysmal defence has seen his attack lose some potency. Isco could undoubtedly improve the Reds, and could jump at the opportunity to join a side challenging for the Premier League title.

On the other hand, United are looking back to their old, thrilling selves under caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjær, and are certain to be up there jostling for the title next season. However, if they miss out on a Champions League qualification spot, then the lure of a move to Old Trafford may be somewhat diminished.