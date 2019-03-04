Massimiliano Allegri Reveals Why Juventus Must Improve After 2-1 Napoli Victory

Massimiliano Allegri urged his Juventus players to improve despite achieving a narrow 2-1 victory over Napoli on Sunday evening.

Juventus put themselves two goals to the good following a red card to Napoli keeper Alex Meret, but were pegged back by a resurgent Napoli side in the second half after Miralem Pjanic was also sent off

The Serie A champions managed to avoid a draw when Lorenzo Insigne struck a late penalty against the post.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

Allegri was keen to take away the positives from the result, but he declared that Juventus must improve if they are to stand a chance in the second leg of their Champions League tie against Atletico Madrid.

"We will look at the positive aspects. We suffered in the right way and in the important moments. But we can and need to do better,” he told the club's website.

“We were imprecise in our passes. When we played, we did well. We need to be better technically and, in the decision making, in the next few games. Against Atletico we have the quality to play with serenity and without fear.

"That evening we need to have patience, be lucid and calm: if it’s 0-0 in the 70th minute, I don’t want it to be said that we are eliminated, in the first leg we conceded two goals in five minutes.”

Pjanic's red card came after he picked up a second booking for a needless handball and Allegri admitted that he should have taken the Bosnian off well before the incident took place.

He added: “I should have substituted him off before, because he was at risk. After his sending off, in fact, we lost our way and Napoli grew.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

"We conceded a penalty, Insigne made a mistake and in that moment the game was finished. We can say that we are five and half victories away from the title. Now we will rest and then we will prepare for our next fixtures.”