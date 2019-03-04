Robert Snodgrass Charged by FA for Alleged Abusive Language Towards Anti-Doping Official in February

By 90Min
March 04, 2019

West Ham midfielder Robert Snodgrass has been charged with the FA for an incident involving an anti-doping official at West Ham's training ground in February. 

The FA claim that the 30-year-old used 'abusive language' towards the official, who was present to conduct routine out-of-competition testing, and has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3(1).

An FA statement reads: "Robert Snodgrass has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3(1).


"It is alleged the player used abusive and/or insulting words towards UK Anti-Doping officials who were visiting West Ham United's training ground on 06 February 2019 to conduct out-of-competition testing. 

"He has until 18 March 2019 to respond."

It's unclear whether the Scotland winger will face a ban - news on that will likely come after a disciplinary hearing after he responds to the allegations - but that will certainly be a concern for West Ham fans due to his up-turn in form in recent weeks. 

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

Snodgrass has emerged from the cold to become an important player for the Irons, who are challenging for seventh place and the accompanying probability of European football. 


They beat Newcastle 2-0 on Saturday evening to that end, with Snodgrass playing 90 minutes, and travel to face struggling Cardiff this weekend as they look to build on the result.

