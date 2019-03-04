Stat Reveals the Main Problem Brendan Rodgers Faces at Leicester City Following Watford Defeat

Brendan Rodgers' first game in charge as Leicester manager did not go to plan, as the Foxes crashed to a last-gasp 2-1 defeat away to Watford in the Premier League on Sunday.

A Jamie Vardy strike had drawn Leicester level after the interval, after Troy Deeney had given the hosts an early lead in the first half. However, Rodgers was denied a point from his first game in charge at the death.

A stoppage time strike from substitute Andre Gray was enough to snatch all three points for Watford, who fully deserved the result on the whole after another professional display from Javi Gracia's side.

The Hornets continued to impress, but Leicester once again fell to their own lack of discipline, costing them points on the board once more. According to Opta, the Foxes have now lost three Premier League matches thanks to a 90th minute goal this season, more such defeats than any other side.

Leicester also suffered defeats of a similar nature at home to Cardiff in December, in which a late effort from Victor Camarasa sealed a stunning away win for the Bluebirds, and also in the 4-3 thriller against Wolves in January when Diogo Jota struck at the death.

Brendan Rodgers has failed to win his first league game in charge of each English club he has managed:



➖ Watford 1-1 Bristol City

➖ Reading 0-0 Forest

❌ Hull 2-0 Swansea

❌ West Brom 3-0 Liverpool

❌ Watford 2-1 Leicester

Rodgers has a plethora of talent at his disposal at the King Power Stadium, as has been proved in huge wins over Chelsea and Manchester City this season. However, it is such indiscipline and lapses of concentration at crucial times in games which has cost Leicester vital points this season and lost Claude Puel his job.

They have one of the league's top goalkeepers in Kasper Schmeichel and a defence reinforced with the solid presence of Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans and flanked by two of the finest full backs in the country.

The January arrival of Youri Tielemans has provided technical stability alongside the powerful Wilfred Ndidi in midfield; whilst the young trio of James Maddison, Demarai Gray and Harvey Barnes provides plenty of flair to support Jamie Vardy's firepower.

First Leicester goal under Claudio Ranieri: Jamie Vardy



First Leicester goal under Craig Shakespeare: Jamie Vardy



First Leicester goal under Claude Puel: Jamie Vardy



First Leicester goal under Brendan Rodgers: Jamie Vardy



Party starter. 🍾

The ability is there and, in truth, Leicester should be pushing higher up the table this season. Brendan Rodgers' biggest task for the remainder of the campaign is to instil the kind of discipline, resolve and desire which is currently missing to maximise his new side's potential.