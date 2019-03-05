Arsenal-Linked Marc Overmars Names First Player He'd Love to Sign in a New Director of Football Role

By 90Min
March 05, 2019

Arsenal's potential new director of football Marc Overmars has admitted that Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt would be his first signing if he worked at a different club. 

Overmars, 45, has been linked with a return to his former club in a boardroom capacity in similar position he already has at the aforementioned Dutch side, after Sven Mislintat left the club in January, with AS Roma's Monchi also linked with the role at the Emirates. 

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

The former winger has overseen an incredible recruitment at the club in recent seasons, as Davinson Sanchez, Justin Kluivert and Frenkie de Jong all making a name for themselves at Ajax before being sold for huge profit, with Overmars claiming that signing De Ligt would be a 'top priority' if he worked at another club.

Asked by AS if the 19-year-old will be the latest talent to leave the Amsterdam-based club, he replied: "I think so.


"For me, De Ligt can play easily on any of the six best teams in the world right now. He has the power, the mentality, the heart. If I worked at another club, I would like to sign him immediately.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

"We do not need to sell him, we do not need the money, but I know he will go to one of the big clubs [eventually]."

De Ligt has become one of the world's most sought-after youngsters, with the centre-back already making 100 appearances for Ajax, and also boasts 13 caps for the Netherlands after making his debut aged just 17.

Arsenal meanwhile, who are searching for new director of football, have enjoyed an upturn in form in recent weeks, winning three of their last four games in all competitions, while also earning plaudits for their performance in their draw against Tottenham in the north London derby; a result which sees them just one point outside the Premier League's top four. 

