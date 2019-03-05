Juventus Join Barcelona and Man City in Race to Sign the 'New Marcelo' Luan Candido

By 90Min
March 05, 2019

Juventus are set to challenge Man City and Barcelona in the race to sign full back Luan Candido, who is tipped to be the 'new Marcelo'.

Candido is an 18-year-old left back who plays for Palmeiras in Brazil and has been capped three times for the Brazilian Under-20 national team.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

Juventus currently have Brazilian international Alex Sandro at left back, but with rumours continuing to swirl regarding his future, Juve have reportedly began to look for potential long term replacements for Sandro.  

As reported by CalcioMercato, it's far from a simple transfer as Palmeiras only own 80% of the player's contract, therefore Juventus would need to negotiate with the Brazilian club as well as the third party who have a part ownership.

Not only would the transfer negotiations be a problem, there is serious competition for his signature. Lyon and Borussia Dortmund have been credited with an interest, but it's Barcelona who are seen as the biggest competition to Juventus.

Barcelona have submitted offers for central defender Vitao and Luan, and have offered €20m for the young Brazilian pair.

Man City are also said to be interested in the left back and have already had dealings with the Brazilian team when they signed Gabriel Jesus back in 2016, and it's understood they have a very good relationship with the team - which may give them the advantage.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Candido was named in the Guardian's Next Generation 2018: 60 of the best young talents in world football and was described as the "most promising left-back to come out of Brazil since Marcelo."

