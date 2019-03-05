Liverpool Star Stopped Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Moving Back Home as Permanent Man Utd Job Beckons

By 90Min
March 05, 2019

Manchester United players are reportedly 'convinced' that caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be given the job on a permanent basis after an incredible run of performances since taking over on an interim basis. However, Solskjaer won't be moving back into his old Cheshire home, which is currently being rented by Virgil van Dijk.

Having badly struggled under Jose Mourinho, United have won 13 of the 16 games since, including eight straight wins away from home, while barely a few days seem to go by now without the players publicly praising Solskjaer for his management.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Any announcement is unlikely to happen before the end of the season, but many pundits and supporters already believe it is almost a certainty that Solskjaer will be United's next boss.

The Norwegian even sent fans into a frenzy last week after revealing that he had been called in to film a video to promote Old Trafford season ticket renewals for next season.

According to the Daily Telegraph, there is a 'growing belief among the players that the Norwegian is making himself indispensable and the hierarchy will give him the job.'

It was revealed soon after Solskjaer, who is effectively on 'loan' from Molde, was appointed on an interim basis that United had already agreed a compensation package with his Norwegian employers should the arrangement become a permanent one.

Sky Sports reported in December that United had agreed to pay an initial £1.8m to for the interim period, which has forced Solskjaer to miss the start of the 2019 Norwegian season. But it was also agreed at that time that United would pay a further £7.2m if they wished to hire him properly.

Everything is looking rather rosy on the pitch for Solskjaer, but he does seem to have encountered a very minor snag off it because he is currently unable to live in his own house.

Solskjaer initially moved into the Lowry Hotel - where Mourinho lived for the entirety of his two-and-a-half years in charge - but revealed at a press conference in January that he had 'found a place' and planned to soon move out of the luxury Salford hotel.

That 'place', however, is seemingly not the house in Cheshire that he already owns as it is occupied by Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk, who is currently said to be renting the property.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

A report from The Sun explains that Van Dijk moved in as a rental tenant when Solskjaer couldn't find a buyer.

The house, apparently worth £4m, was Solskjaer's family home during his first 15-year spell with United as a player and coach. Having left Manchester in 2011 to begin his senior managerial career back home in Norway, Solskjaer eventually put the property up for sale when it seemed as though he would no longer be needing it. But without a sale, it has since been rented out.

Van Dijk became the tenant after he completed his £75m record move to Liverpool from Southampton, with renting a common practice among professional footballers.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

While the Sun declares with a smirk, 'Van Dijk is not leaving the mansion any time soon,' Solskjaer is unlikely to lose any sleep about his living arrangements seeing as he said himself weeks ago that he'd already found somewhere.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message