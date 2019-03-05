Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus Future Unclear Amid Claims He Wanted to Resign Before Napoli Clash

Massimiliano Allegri's future at Juventus appears to be increasingly uncertain as a report from Italy has claimed that he threatened to resign prior to I Bianconeri's clash against Napoli on Sunday.

Rumours have been circulating about Allegri ever since Juventus were defeated 2-0 in the first leg of their round of 16 Champions League fixture against Atletico Madrid and further fuel was added to the fire in the build up to Juve's recent clash against Napoli when the Italian coach deleted his social media accounts.

Sporting director Fabio Paratici previously rubbished claims that Allegri would be fired if the club do not progress into the quarter-finals, but Il Corriere Dello Sport (via Calciomercato), claim that things are not as rosy at Paratici would like them to seem.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

The Italian paper claim that Allegri threatened to resign from his role and Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli had to cancel his business appointment to meet the manager and convince him to stay at the club.







La Republicca, (also via Calciomercato), go on to claim that Allegri will indeed leave his role if Juventus crash out against Atletico and will go on a year-long sabbatical in response.

Allegri himself has already had his say on the matter, releasing a cryptic statement after Sunday's win over Napoli.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

"As far as my future's concerned, when the president wants to, we'll talk about this year and next year. I'm happy to stay at Juve, but it takes two to agree on continuing. Maybe I say yes and they say no, or vice-versa. We'll see. There's still time." he said, as per Sky.