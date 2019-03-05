Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Includes Eight Academy Graduates in Man Utd Squad to Face PSG on Wednesday

By 90Min
March 05, 2019

The current injury crisis at Manchester United has forced interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to name an inexperienced 20-man squad, including eight academy graduates, for the Red Devils second leg of their Champions League last 16 tie against Paris Saint-Germain. 

United travel to Paris knowing they need to overturn a 2-0 deficit to qualify, following their Old Trafford clash three weeks ago when Presnel Kimpembe and Kylian Mbappe put the Ligue 1 champions in a commanding position. 

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

The Manchester United squad was announced on Tuesday (via the club's official website), confirming an impressive eight academy graduates were making the trip to the Parc des Princes, in a statement that reads: "Eight players who have represented the club’s fabled academy are included in the party – Tahith Chong, James Garner, Angel Gomes, Mason Greenwood, Scott McTominay, Andreas Pereira, Marcus Rashford and Brandon Williams.


"Our confirmed travelling squad: De Gea, Romero, Grant; Bailly, Dalot, Lindelof, Rojo, Shaw, Smalling, Williams, Young; Fred, Garner, Gomes, McTominay, Pereira; Chong, Greenwood, Lukaku, Rashford.

Solskjaer has shown during his brief reign that he is not afraid to give youth a chance, recently handing Premier League debuts to Garner and Chong, against Crystal Palace and Southampton respectively. 

However, the task ahead of United this Wednesday is an enormous one, with PSG dominant, and unbeaten at home this season. The task looks increasingly difficult with six key first-team players absent through injuries and suspension, including Anthony MartialJesse Lingard and Paul Pogba


The missing members have forced Solskjaer to include some talented youngsters, but they will have the opportunity to write themselves into Man Utd folklore on Wednesday if they can pull off a miraculous comeback win. 

