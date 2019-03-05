Robert Skov: 5 Things to Know About the Tottenham, Watford, Wolves & West Ham Transfer Target

Following a run of just one point in three Premier League games, Mauricio Pochettino has conceded that Tottenham's title challenge this season is over.

One of the main causes of this perceived collapse is the sheer lack of squad depth that Spurs' possess, having not made a single signing over the past two transfer windows.

As reported Sky Sports, one man that has been linked with a move to north London to add to that depth is Danish winger Robert Skov. The 22-year-old Copenhagen star has seriously impressed this season, and has also been linked with Watford, Wolves and West Ham. With this in mind, here are five things you need to know about Skov.

1. He Is Seven Goals Clear in The Danish Superliga Golden Boot Race.

Robert Skov (22). He's a strong, versatile winger who's skilled on both feet and deceptively quick. After being cut from Denmark's World Cup squad, Skov rebounded by winning the Danish Superliga POTY.



Despite playing on the right-wing, Skov has scored an amazing 22 goals in 24 league appearances this appearances this season. Remarkable when you consider that he only scored 23 goals in 102 games for his previous club Silkeborg.

Skov has also contributed eight assists for his side this season, and the young wingers huge goal contribution this season has helped Copenhagen go three points clear at the top of the Superliga.

However, it is worth pointing out that in his 13 Europa League games, in qualifying and the group stage, he only scored twice in what was a disappointing European campaign for his side.

2. He Is A Free Kick Specialist

Seven of Skov's 22 goals this season have been direct free kicks, including four in his last four matches. A quick search on YouTube will show you the quality and different variety of free kick the young Dane can take. The young man is certainly a dead-ball specialist.

Considering Spurs' current free kick options are Christian Eriksen and Kieran Trippier, Skov is going to have to really impress to start taking set-pieces ahead of them. He is also Copenhagen's penalty taker, and has scored their last four spot kicks.

3. He Was Named Superliga Player Of The Year in 2018 and Has Been Compared to Lukas Podolski

In his first year at Copenhagen, Skov won the 2018 Superliga player of the year award after a storming first half to this season. The league leaders are currently managed by former Wolves manager Stale Solbakken, who has helped Skov thrive this season and encouraged him to cut inside onto his strong left foot at every available opportunity.

Following a Skov hat-trick against OB, Solbakken compared the winger to Lukas Podolski's Cologne days, stating that he is a standout player and that he has a vicious left foot that can score from 20-25 yards out with ease.

4. He Only Cost Copenhagen £1m

Skov moved to Copenhagen in last year's January transfer window after six years with Silkeborg. After his departure, his former side were relegated just five months later. After scoring just one goal in the Danish capital last season, he has burst onto the European scene this year with his pace and finishing ability proving invaluable for his side.

Whoever Skov eventually moves on, Copenhagen are likely to make a sizeable profit - particularly if he does indeed go on to join a club in one of Europe's top five leagues.

5. He Is Yet To Win A Senior Denmark Cap

Skov is likely to be a part of the Denmark squad at the Under-21 European Championship in Italy this year. He has ten goals in 22 games for the side, and 14 goals in total for Denmark at various youth levels.

However, despite Skov's incredible season, he has still yet to play for the senior side. He was called up to the 35-man preliminary squad before last summer's World Cup in Russia, but ultimately didn't make the cut.

After another hat-trick against AC Horsens this season, his manager said that there is no need to rush Skov into the international fold, but it will surely only be a matter of time before the prolific winger gets the call from Denmark manager Age Hareide.