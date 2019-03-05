Seamus Coleman Insists Everton Are Right to Avoid 'Hiring and Firing' Marco Silva

Everton defender Seamus Coleman stands by the club's decision to keep Marco Silva as manager despite the side's struggles this season.





There were high expectations of the Toffees at the beginning of the season, but inconsistency has dogged their campaign - and they have won just one of their last five league matches.





However, Silva's side have shown a notable improvement in their last two games, producing back-to-back clean sheets and halting their arch rivals Liverpool's title challenge in the process after grinding out a 0-0 at Goodison Park.

And Coleman believes that Silva must be given time to gets things right on Merseyside, telling talkSPORT that the club must take the rough with the smooth. “You can’t just keep chopping and changing managers, it doesn’t work, I know in today’s business that’s what people want after four or five bad results, but you’ve got to give people time to get their own players in and implement their own style of play." “There will be good times and bad times. It’s going to take a season or a season-and-a-half for managers nowadays to get their own balance right. I think there’s far too much hiring and firing in the Premier League at the minute, but I know it’s a money game.” Seamus Coleman on Marco Silva’s future: “It always seems to go on the manager’s toes and us players seem to get away with murder a little bit. I think managers need time. It’s not going to happen overnight. I think owners need to be a bit more patient.” (Source: Sky Sports) pic.twitter.com/cSo3PAKPeN — Everton Blue Army (@EvertonBlueArmy) 4 March 2019 With regards to Everton's poor record against Liverpool, in which Everton have failed to win any of their last 19 meetings, the Irishman added, “It plays in the back of your mind. That’s why there’s still a little bit of disappointment that we didn’t get the will. The performance was better but we need to tend to that hoodoo soon.







“We don’t just want to be the team that’s happy to disappoint Liverpool. We want to be good in our own right and for too long we’ve not been challenging for European places and cup finals. But with them being your rivals, you don’t necessarily want to see them winning anything either.”

Up next for Everton in the Premier League is an away trip to Newcastle before a return home to Goodison Park to take on Chelsea.