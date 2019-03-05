Sokratis Papastathopoulos Reveals Desire to Play in US and Asia When Arsenal Contract Expires

Arsenal centre back Sokratis Papastathopoulos has revealed his desire to play in the United States or Asia after his contract expires at the Emirates in 2021.

Papastathopoulos has been a regular under Unai Emery this season when healthy, making 26 appearances in all competitions for the north London club since joining from Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

The Greece international had arguably his best performance of the campaign against Tottenham in the 1-1 draw on Saturday last time out, with his ability to shut down Harry Kane praised in particular.





However, the former Werder Bremen defender has now revealed where he wants to play once his stint in England finishes.





Speaking to Kicker as quoted by Calciomercato, Papastathopoulos revealed: "In the summer I will be 31, I have two years of contract with Arsenal, then I would like to play in the US or in Asia."

Arsenal fans will be hoping Papastathopoulos can solidify a defensive partnership with Laurent Koscielny for the remainder of the season and lead them to a Champions League qualifying spot.





While his departure is not imminent, Gunners supporters will keep this hint in the back of their mind over the final two years of his contract.

Sokratis has improved Arsenal's at times blunderous back line, despite the club conceding the most goals in the Premier League out of the competition's current top six teams.

Arsenal will take on Rennes in the Europa League round of 16 on Thursday night before a potentially season-defining match against Manchester United three days later.