Tottenham Join Watford, West Ham & Wolves in Race for FC Copenhagen Winger Robert Skov

Tottenham Hotspur are among a host of clubs throwing their hat in the ring for the signing of Robert Skov from FC Copenhagen.

Spurs join West Ham United, Watford and Wolves in coveting the 22-year-old winger, who has 25 goals in 59 appearances for FC Copenhagen, and six assists.

MADS CLAUS RASMUSSEN/GettyImages

According to reports from Sky Sports, the Danish international, who has just one cap to his name - coming in a 1-0 loss to Sweden last January - is on Mauricio Pochettino and co.'s radar following his stellar performances for Copenhagen in the Europa League and the Superligen.

While he managed just one score in the club's difficult European campaign, a 92nd minute winner against Bordeaux in his side's only victory of the group stage, he has picked up a staggering 22 scores in 24 games for the club in domestic fare.

And, after three consecutive games without a win, including losses to Burnley and Chelsea and a draw with Arsenal in the north London Derby, Spurs are keen to bolster their attacking unit with the Dane.

Skov primarily plays on the right-hand side, but is versatile enough to play through the middle or even occasionally on the left. Having trained alongside Christian Eriksen, it is hoped that the highly influential midfielder can help convince Skov his future rests in north London.

🇰🇷 Son's record against Borussia Dortmund:



🏟 Games: 11

⚽ Goals: 9



Cheers Dortmund's crying. Nice one. pic.twitter.com/cCgkITo6bo — 90min (@90min_Football) March 5, 2019

The news comes as the English side prepare for their Champions League last 16 second leg with Borussia Dortmund at the Westfalenstadion.

The Lilywhites travel to Germany with a 3-0 aggregate lead, but Pochettino will be wary of approaching the game with too much complacency, as they attempt to reach the quarter finals for just the third time in their history, and the second time in the Champions League era.

