Twitter Reacts as Real Madrid Crash Out of Champions League Following Humiliating Ajax Defeat

By 90Min
March 05, 2019

Twitter went wild with (mostly) ecstasy as Real Madrid were unceremoniously dumped out of the Champions League at the first knockout hurdle, following a wholly embarrassing 4-1 defeat to Ajax at the Santiago Bernabeu. 

The hosts had a comfortable 2-1 aggregate lead coming into the home second leg, but that was immediately stripped down in the seventh minute, when Hakim Ziyech guided his shot past Thibaut Courtois. 


And then, 11 minutes later, after some bamboozling footwork from Dusan Tadic, David Neres, who himself had previously dazzled fans with some mesmeric skill, took the tie into the Dutch side's hands, with another cool finish. But even then, Los Blancos only needed one goal. Just one goal, it's not that hard.

Three on the other hand? That's a bit harder. But that's what was required when the aforementioned (and inexplicable) Southampton reject thunderbolted his strike clinically into the top corner to make it three. Yes, T H R E E! Even a much-poured over VAR check couldn't help Santiago Solari.

Yes, Marco Asensio may have got one back in the 70th minute, but who cares about that. Because a couple of seconds later, Lasse Schone put any semblance of a fight back to bed with a wondrous, frankly ridiculous, maybe on purpose curling free kick over Thibaut Courtois' wee little head to make it FOUR.

A glorious part of all this, of course, aside from the general demise of Europe's most domineering team of the last few decades, was the whole Sergio Ramos fiasco.

If you'd forgotten, and you hadn't forgotten, had you, the centre back got himself deliberately booked in the final moments of the first leg because, you know, Madrid were already through and he wanted a clean slate for the quarter finals. So, how did that go?

But, in a game of pure greatness, there was still time for the greatest moment of them all. With merely a dash of dignity to be restored, Madrid were in. They had a three on one. They could piece together a bit of their wreckage before the final whistle.

But then Luka Modric squared it to Karim Benzema, and Karim Benzema, being Karim Benzema, slipped at the vital moment with the goal gaping, and Gareth Bale couldn't turn it in at the backpost.

So, there you have it, Real Madrid slipping out of the Champions League. What. A. Night.

