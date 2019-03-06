Arsenal Join Race for Frankfurt Superstar Luka Jovic as Unai Emery Eyes Striking Reinforcements

By 90Min
March 06, 2019

Arsenal are the latest side to express an interest in Eintracht Frankfurt wonderkid Luka Jovic, who has excelled in the Bundesliga whilst on loan from Benfica.

The 21-year-old has racked up an incredible 21 goals and seven assists in 32 appearances this season, reportedly catching the attention of Real Madrid and Barcelona. 

Frankfurt have the option to sign Jovic permanently at the end of the season, and it is widely expected that they will do so, before selling him for a substantial profit. According to MarcaArsenal have joined the race for the Serbian international's signature.

Manager Unai Emery is said to be looking to add a new striker to the team to rival current first-team stars Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette. The Gunners will likely have an opening in their squad, with Danny Welbeck set to leave the club at the end of the season when his contract expires.

Frankfurt director Fredi Bobic has claimed that the club are waiting for 'big offers' for Jovic, which is not expected to be a problem for the La Liga sides, who have both proven to be willing to spend heavily to bolster their squad.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

However, there are doubts as to whether Arsenal will be able to compete financially with Real and Barcelona. A lack of transfer funds gave the Gunners problems in January, with Emery forced to look for loan signings to bolster his squad.

With the likes of Welbeck and Aaron Ramsey leaving the club for free, there will be no immediate influx of funds raised through sales, which could leave Arsenal trailing behind the competition in the race for Jovic.

PATRIK STOLLARZ/GettyImages

The likes of Bayern MunichManchester City and Chelsea are all thought to be keen on signing the Serb, who has emerged as one of Europe's hottest goalscoring prospects.

With Frankfurt's option to sign Jovic believed to stand at around €7m, the Bundesliga side look set to make a sizeable profit on the youngster's services, and the battle for Jovic will likely be one of the biggest transfer sagas of the summer.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message