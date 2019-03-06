Brendan Rodgers Eyes Reunion With Celtic's Head of Recruitment Lee Congerton at Leicester

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers is targeting a reunion with Celtic’s head of recruitment Lee Congerton this summer.

Eduardo Macia, who currently holds the same role at Leicester, is expected to leave when his contract expires this summer. Rodgers has targeted Congerton as the man to replace Macia at the King Power Stadium.



The Welshman has only been at Celtic since March 2017 and been responsible for a number of successful signings for the Scottish Champions. Odsonne Edouard, Oliver Ntcham and Timothy Weah are a few who have excelled during his time in Glasgow.



Following Rodgers’ appointment with the Foxes last week, Kolo Toure, Chris Davies and Glen Driscoll have already made the move to Leicester to continue working with the Northern Irishman. Congerton is highly thought of by Rodgers, having also worked together at Chelsea and is looking for the opportunity to continue their work, as reported by the Telegraph.



Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Leicester would have to pay a compensation fee for Congerton should he be tempted with a move back to the Premier League, but it's thought that the Welshman is keen on leaving the UK to pursue work in European football.

Rodgers will also work with Jon Rudkin, Leicester's director of football, with the two having known one another for nearly 20 years. Rudkin was previously a manager of Leicester’s academy teams and faced Rodgers during his spells at Reading and Chelsea