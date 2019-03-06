Chelsea Considering Move for Former Real Madrid Sporting Director in Bid to Reshape Hierarchy

Chelsea are considering making a move for Lille sporting director Luis Campos in a bid to reshape the club's hierarchy, according to reports from France.

Blues' owner Roman Abramovich currently delegates the day-to-day running of the club to long-time confidant and current director Marina Granovskaia.



Since the departure of Michael Emenalo in 2016, Granovskaia has had a growing say in transfers in recent seasons and is considered a huge influence in the club's board.

According to French publication France Football, Chelsea are contemplating finding a permanent successor for Emenalo and have kept tabs on former Real Madrid sporting director Luis Campos.

The 54-year-old has previously had spells with both Madrid and AS Monaco, as well as a number of Portuguese clubs during his tenure as a manager.



During his time with Monaco, Campos was credited with signing the likes of James Rodriguez, Bernardo Silva, Djibril Sidibe, Benjamin Mendy and Tiemoue Bakayoko amongst others.

Now at Lille, Campos had been linked with a move to Manchester United, and whilst his potential arrival at Chelsea would rejig the club's boardroom, France Football claim that Granovskaia is still likely to have a major say on which players the club sign.



Since the issues with Abramovich's visa began last year, Granovskaia has assumed an even bigger role at the club and is expected to remain as an influential director.